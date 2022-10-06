NASA and SpaceX launch 4 more crew to the space station

Credit: CC0 Public Domain



The Space Coast’s SpaceX taxi service flew again on Wednesday with NASA’s Crew-5 mission to the International Space Station.

The crew of four from NASA, Japan and Russia hitchhiked in the Crew Dragon Endurance spacecraft atop a Falcon 9 rocket that lifted off from KSC’s Launch Pad 39-A just after noon.

“That was a smooth ride,” said Crew-5 commander and NASA astronaut Nicole Mann. “You have three rookies who are very happy to be floating in space now and an experienced astronaut who is also very happy to be back.”

Again, SpaceX was able to recover its first stage booster on recovery ship Read the Instructions in the Atlantic Ocean as the spacecraft entered orbit.

Mann is joined by fellow NASA astronaut and pilot Josh Cassada and Roscosmos cosmonaut Anna Kikina — all three flying for the first time — plus Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) astronaut Koichi Wakata, who makes his fifth trip to space after he has flown in different spaces. shuttle missions and a Russian Soyuz spacecraft.

With a roughly 29-hour drive before arriving at the ISS, the crew could be seen clapping hands and throwing fists as a plush Albert Einstein doll floated through the cabin.

“We experience the happiest thoughts of Einstein,” Cassada said, explaining that Einstein had an idea that a person in free fall would not feel their own weight. “We’re calling this little guy our free fall indicator. We’re here to tell you that there’s a lot of gravity here. In fact, that’s what’s keeping us in orbit right now and preventing this trip from being on a Crew Dragon becomes a one-way ticket.”

The launch is the second of three from the Space Coast this week following an Atlas V launch on Tuesday evening and a planned launch of SpaceX Falcon 9 on Thursday from the neighboring Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. The weather has been almost perfect all week.

“It was picturesque, you know with the blue sky, the blue background, a beautiful day here in Florida,” said NASA commentator and astronaut Bob Behnken, who flew on the first manned Dragon flight Demo-2 in May 2020. “The only thing I wish I was there with them because the only place you can get a better view of the launch than here at the Kennedy Space Center is aboard the rocket ship.”

The quartet woke up at 4:30 a.m., got dressed around 8:00 a.m. and walked out for a last chance farewell with family before heading to the launch pad in a trio of white Teslas, each with custom license plates that read ‘BLA5TOFF’. . Mann and Cassada led the way after arriving on the trail, doing what commentators did to “sit the rocket back” as they looked up at the rocket before going up the launch tower to board the spacecraft.

They made their entrance and took the two center seats as commander and pilot just after 9:15 am, followed by mission specialists Kikina and Wakata. With 2 1/2 hours before launch, Mann and Kikina burst into ear-to-ear smiles as all four exchanged a series of fist punches while pinned to their seats.

During an initial shutter-closing procedure before 10:30 a.m., teams identified and cleaned possible foreign object debris – a hair – in the seal, followed by a second closure and a good leak check of the side hatches.

“It’s really important that that area is super pristine,” Behnken said. “That hatch will be closed for six months while they enter orbit and then it won’t open until they get back on board the salvage ship.”

The closeout team exited the turret and the crew access arm has swung away from the capsule, enabling the capsule’s escape system to engage and then the propellant charge.

“Crew-5 is going for launch,” Mann said with just under an hour before launch.

Mann is the first woman to command a Crew Dragon flight and will also be the first Native American woman to fly into space.

“She’s very excited about flying in space,” said NASA Commercial Crew Program manager Steve Stich after a Launch Readiness Review on Monday. “It is very exciting for Commercial Crew to have our first female commander on our program and we are very excited to fly with Anna Kikina.”

Kikina is the first cosmonaut to ride a Crew Dragon.

“We’re just continuing what started many years ago in 1975 when the Apollo-Soyuz crew worked together,” Sergei Krikalev, executive director for Human Space Flight Programs at Roscosmos, said at a post-launch press conference. “Now we continue our collaboration.”

Crew-5 marks the fifth rotational mission to the ISS, sending out four astronauts at once for a six-month stay on board. SpaceX and Boeing with its CST-100 Starliner were contracted under NASA’s Commercial Crew Program to provide the service flights that end NASA’s reliance on rides from Russia during the decade following the end of the Space Shuttle program in 2011.

“SpaceX has been really inventive and creative,” said Nelson. “They’ve been a great partner for NASA and it shows that this commercial public-private partnership really works.”

SpaceX sent its first Crew Dragon with passengers on a test flight with NASA astronauts Behnken and Doug Hurley less than 2 1/2 years ago, and has since also flown missions with civilians under its four Crew Dragon spacecraft, making Crew-5 the eighth is a capsule flight that has now lifted 30 people into space. Crew Dragon Endurance makes its second flight and has also launched on the Crew-3 mission in 2021.

Boeing’s Starliner has yet to fly its first people, but could make that journey in February 2023 so that Crew-5 crew members can welcome them on board during their stay. Until Boeing’s Starliner is certified, SpaceX is poised to continue its twice-yearly rotational flights with Crew-6 due to arrive in March 2023.

When Crew-5 arrives, aiming to arrive Thursday at 4:56 p.m., the ISS population will grow to 11 until the four members of Crew-4 who have been on the ISS since April return home with a landing for the Florida coast as early as next week.

“We look forward to another transfer mission,” said NASA’s International Space Station manager Joel Montalbano. “This transfer between the two crews takes about five days. Once we are in orbit and moving, we can fine-tune the landing time for Crew-4.”

Crew-5 is expected to stay on board for about 150 days, he said, carrying out more than 230 experiments in human research, commercialization and technology development.

Kirt Costello, NASA’s chief scientist for the ISS program, said there are 76 new studies on the space station. He highlighted three, including a custom biosurveillance suit to investigate astronauts’ cardiorespiratory health, a “gut-on-a-chip microbiome study” involving 10 different types of bacteria involved in human health, and the return of a 3D experiment with printing human tissue. that one of his goals will be to print tissue “used for organ repair and hopefully someday for transplantation.”

With less than a week since Hurricane Ian passed right between launch pads 39-A and 39-B, Kathy Lueders, NASA’s associate administrator for the Human Exploration and Operations Mission Directorate, praised those who went the extra mile to make Wednesday’s launch happen.

“These are real human efforts and there’s a team here that had to recover from last week’s hurricane, come back, reopen the Kennedy Space Center, clean things up and get us ready to leave,” she said. “The fact that we are here today is a testament to all the work that team has done.”

