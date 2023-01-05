Narooma’s Montague Island Adventures loses passenger overboard in heavy surf after rogue wave hits

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A man is lucky to be alive after being thrown overboard into a raging ocean when a huge wave engulfed a small tour boat, taking three people to hospital.

The boat, owned by local tour company Montague Island Adventures, was battling the elements on its way to Narooma Inlet, on the far south coast of NSW, when the wave slammed into the craft at around 11:25 am on Wednesday.

The boat, trying to get over the breakwater in heavy surf, was tossed higher and higher with each wave before trying to reach one last huge wave.

The last wave caused the boat to stand almost vertical and in the air, while all the tourists in orange life jackets clung desperately to the boat.

However, a tourist on the open aft deck did not stay in the boat and fell into the rushing water from behind, despite another passenger lunging to grab him.

A man was swept overboard on Wednesday from a small tourist boat bound for the south coast of NSW

Graham Martin, co-founder of HR software provider Worknice, watched from shore and captured the near-tragedy on video.

“It was all super crazy,” he told Daily Mail Australia.

“Waves crashed over him and he was at the mercy of the current.”

“He was lucky enough to float north, where a bodyboarder helped him onto the rocks.”

Mr Martin said the man was conscious but could not say what further condition he was in.

The boat, from the tour company Montague Island Adventures, was almost swamped by the huge wave

Emergency services quickly arrived and were there to treat the man in his 50s, as well as other passengers on the boat who suffered injuries from being flung into the maelstrom.

Ambulance NSW told Daily Mail Australia the man was injured in the chest and was having difficulty breathing and was also in shock.

The journey out of the Narooma Inlet on Wednesday morning was fraught with harsh conditions from the start

He was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

Two other passengers were taken to separate hospitals with suspected broken bones or fractures, while four others were treated for relatively minor injuries.

Graham Martin saw the drama unfold and said the 50-year-old man who was thrown overboard was lucky to survive

The company that owns the boat, Montague Island Adventures, organizes guided tours to explore Montague Island’s conservation area, which is 9 km offshore.

They also offer snorkeling with seals, whale watching and fishing charters.

The company has been approached for comment.