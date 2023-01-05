Narooma’s Montague Island Adventures loses passenger overboard in heavy surf after rogue wave hits

Watch the terrifying moment the passenger is thrown into the ocean after the tour boat he was on slammed into a huge wave and became airborne – while others are rushed to hospital
- Tourist thrown overboard after huge wave slammed into boat off NSW coast
- The man was at the mercy of the raging ocean, but luckily drifted to help
- A bodyboarder carried the man onto the rocks where paramedics were waiting
A man is lucky to be alive after being thrown overboard into a raging ocean when a huge wave engulfed a small tour boat, taking three people to hospital.
The boat, owned by local tour company Montague Island Adventures, was battling the elements on its way to Narooma Inlet, on the far south coast of NSW, when the wave slammed into the craft at around 11:25 am on Wednesday.
The boat, trying to get over the breakwater in heavy surf, was tossed higher and higher with each wave before trying to reach one last huge wave.
The last wave caused the boat to stand almost vertical and in the air, while all the tourists in orange life jackets clung desperately to the boat.
However, a tourist on the open aft deck did not stay in the boat and fell into the rushing water from behind, despite another passenger lunging to grab him.
A man was swept overboard on Wednesday from a small tourist boat bound for the south coast of NSW
Graham Martin, co-founder of HR software provider Worknice, watched from shore and captured the near-tragedy on video.
“It was all super crazy,” he told Daily Mail Australia.
“Waves crashed over him and he was at the mercy of the current.”
“He was lucky enough to float north, where a bodyboarder helped him onto the rocks.”
Mr Martin said the man was conscious but could not say what further condition he was in.
The boat, from the tour company Montague Island Adventures, was almost swamped by the huge wave
Emergency services quickly arrived and were there to treat the man in his 50s, as well as other passengers on the boat who suffered injuries from being flung into the maelstrom.
Ambulance NSW told Daily Mail Australia the man was injured in the chest and was having difficulty breathing and was also in shock.
The journey out of the Narooma Inlet on Wednesday morning was fraught with harsh conditions from the start
He was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.
Two other passengers were taken to separate hospitals with suspected broken bones or fractures, while four others were treated for relatively minor injuries.
Graham Martin saw the drama unfold and said the 50-year-old man who was thrown overboard was lucky to survive
The company that owns the boat, Montague Island Adventures, organizes guided tours to explore Montague Island’s conservation area, which is 9 km offshore.
They also offer snorkeling with seals, whale watching and fishing charters.
The company has been approached for comment.
Fortunately, the man who was thrown overboard was able to stay afloat and floated close enough to a bodyboarder to be rescued, while two other passengers also required hospital treatment