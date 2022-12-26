Narara incident: NSW police attempting to deploy road spikes allegedly cut off by stolen car

Police launched a major manhunt after a highway patrol officer was allegedly struck by a stolen car as he tried to unroll road spikes to stop it.

The Volkswagen was seen by police on Deane Street in Narara, north of Gosford on the central coast of New South Wales, at around 9:10am on Boxing Day.

Checks revealed that it had allegedly been reported stolen, prompting an attempt by police to intercept it and its occupants by setting up a barricade.

Other men, believed to be passengers in the car, were detained at the scene and led away in handcuffs, some shirtless and wearing shorts.

The driver allegedly targeted the officer who planted the tire studs and struck him before abandoning the car and his companions before disappearing into nearby bushes.

He was chased by the police, but disappeared into the undergrowth.

The injured traffic police officer was airlifted to Royal North Shore Hospital in stable condition.

A local said he had heard the sirens in the street and was surprised to find that an officer had been injured in the incident.

“We hope he is well,” they added.

The search for the hit-and-run driver continued through Monday afternoon.

“A police operation continues on Deane Street after the driver stopped the car and fled into nearby bushland,” a NSW Police spokesperson told Daily Mail Australia.

‘There is no additional information available at this moment.’

