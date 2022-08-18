Nappy Roots’ Fish Scales is recovering after he was shot in the leg during robbery and kidnapping

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Nappy Roots’ Fish Scales is recovering after being shot in the leg during a robbery and kidnapping in Atlanta, Georgia on Wednesday night.

The incident took place at the brewery he owns with his music group, Atlantucky, and police allege that two suspects first robbed a patron in the parking lot before entering the brewery and going after Scales. TMZ reports.

The suspects forced Scales into his car at gunpoint and drove him up the road to his home in a nearby suburb. He managed to escape, but was shot in the leg during a struggle.

Nappy Roots’ Fish Scales recovering after being shot during a robbery and kidnapping attempt in Atlanta Wednesday night

The music group addressed the incident in a statement saying he was now “stable” and “in a good mood.”

“Last night out brother, Scales was the victim of an attempted robbery on the evening of August 17 in Atlanta after the closure of our brewery, Atlantucky. We are blessed to say he is stable and in good spirits after a leg injury.

Fortunately, none of our devoted patrons of Atlantucky were on the scene or injured during the robbery.

“We are so thankful that our brother is safe and on his way to recovery.

“We appreciate some privacy as we trust the Atlanta Police Department in the ongoing investigation.

Scales also said he’s looking forward to getting back to work with both music and brewery.

“Love and keep it Diaper.”