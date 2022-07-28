Napoli’s new £16m signing Kim Min Jae raises the roof with initiation song Gangnam Style

Napoli’s new signing Kim Min Jae has raised the bar for player initiations after his stunning performance by Korean pop son Gangnam Style went viral.

The summer transfer window will bring not only millions in player transactions, but also the chance to see footballers swap the pitch for the stage while showcasing their singing talents.

In a video posted to the Twitter channel of Napoli’s Serie A side, South Korean star Min Jae stands in front of his teammates over a meal with a bottle that he uses as a makeshift microphone.

New Napoli defender Kim Min Jae stole the show during his recent initiation to the Serie A club

Without the support of background music, the 25-year-old confidently controls his audience as he encourages them to join in as he paced back and forth, using the dining room as his stage.

Min Jae builds up to the chorus as his audience claps along before taking the chorus out and striking a famous pose with one arm crossed over the other as she jumps up and down.

Min Jae poses in Napoli shirt after Fenerbache joins £15m deal

Napoli moved quickly in the transfer market to bring the defender to Italy following the departure of central defender Kalidou Koulibaly, who recently joined Chelsea.

Min Jae left Turkish club Fenerbahce in a £15 million deal, becoming Napoli’s sixth summer signing.

The South Korean international has played 39 games for Fenerbahçe and is aiming for a place in his country’s squad for the 2022 World Cup later this year.