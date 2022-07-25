Napoli star Victor Osimhen plays down talk of a move away amid Arsenal and Man United interest

Napoli star Victor Osimhen has dismissed rumors that he would be leaving the club this summer.

The 23-year-old – reportedly valued by Napoli at £85 million – has been linked with moves to Arsenal, Manchester United, Newcastle and Bayern Munich after scoring 18 goals in 32 games across all competitions last season.

But he said messages are linking him this summer? “are just rumours,” insisting he has received assurances from club president Aurelio De Laurentiis about their future plans.

‘I’m in Naples. And I have a lot of respect for my club,’ he told Corriere dello Sport.

“It’s just market rumours. I’m fine here and I’ve never had such a close relationship with anyone as I do right now.

“I spoke to the president, he is the one who decides and he has reassured me by explaining the plans of the club.

“I am happy with what he told me and the purchases are of good quality: words followed by deeds. I am very happy to play with Napoli and we will see in the future.’

Osimhen also praised former Inter Milan manager Luciano Spalletti, stressing that the now Napoli manager is ‘ideal’ for him at this stage of his career.

That is despite a video circulating on social media in which Spalletti tells Osimhen to leave the field for dissent during a training game within the squad that will be open to the public on Sunday at their pre-season training camp in the town of Castel di Sangro.

“He’s a top coach: he tries to motivate me every day and get the most out of my potential,” added Osimhen.

“I think he is the ideal coach for me at this stage: he is one of the reasons why I always give my best. I’m happy when he’s happy with my performance.’