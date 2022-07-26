Napoli ‘eager to sign Chelsea outcast Kepa Arrizabalaga before transfer window closes’

Napoli are eager to secure the services of Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa before the end of the summer transfer window, according to reports.

Chelsea signed the now 27-year-old in 2018 for a world record fee of £71.6 million, but he has found first-team opportunities limited of late.

As a result, Chelsea could be willing to move the Spain international to Napoli ahead of the 2022-2023 season.

Napoli eager to secure Chelsea keeper Kepa’s services before the end of the summer

According to ASNapoli have already reached out to Chelsea and the player’s entourage as they are eager to close a deal before the window closes.

However, the Spanish outlet has stated that negotiations on a possible deal ahead of the 2022-2023 campaign have not yet started.

A departure from Stamford Bridge could be in Kepa’s best interest as he struggled with first-team minutes – after making just 11 appearances in the Premier League in the past two seasons.

He fell into the pecking order at Chelsea when Edouard Mendy (above) arrived from Rennes

He fell into the pecking order when Edouard Mendy arrived from Rennes. The Senegal International has maintained the number one spot ever since, with Kepa having to settle for the bench, cup appearances and a few league games per season.

Given Kepa’s ambition to be part of Luis Enrique’s plans for the World Cup in Qatar this winter, he will have to ensure more regular time at the start of next season.

That’s why Kepa could split from Chelsea this summer, after an eventful stint with the Premier League giants.

Kepa declined to be replaced in 2019 Carabao Cup final before Chelsea lost on penalties

Kepa was brought in during their Carabao Cup final with Liverpool but then failed to save a single goal and missed themselves in an 11-10 defeat

The Spaniard is perhaps best known for refusing to be replaced in the 2019 Carabao Cup final when then manager Maurizio Sarri wanted to trade his goalkeeper for penalty kicks.

The Blues lost the game 4-3 on penalties to Pep Guardiola’s side, Manchester City.

Kepa was also brought in during their Carabao Cup final with Liverpool, but then failed to save a single goal and missed themselves in an 11-10 defeat.