Napoli BANNED from using Diego Maradona’s image on shirts after losing legal battle to his family

Napoli are no longer able to use Diego Maradona’s likeness on their shirts after losing a legal battle with the Argentine icon’s children.

A court has ruled in favor of Maradona’s five children in a row with Stefano Ceci over their father’s image rights after Napoli produced four limited edition shirts bearing the World Cup winner’s face on a fingerprint pattern after his death.

According to Italian outlet La Reppublica, the Serie A leaders acquired the rights to produce shirts bearing the club legend’s likeness from Ceci, the Argentine’s former manager, before Maradona’s death in 2020.

Napoli have lost a legal battle over the use of Diego Maradona’s image for his five children

The Italian side have previously designed four separate shirts emblazoned with his face

But although the club signed a £20,200 (€23,000) deal with Ceci, the player’s family claimed they never consented to the use of the images and have been successful in their calls for an injunction to block the distribution of his picture.

The family also called for the proceeds from Maradona’s likeness to be seized – around £400,000 (€450,000) – and Ceci himself has had around £132,000 (€150,000) seized.

Perhaps the Neapolitans’ most beloved figure in their 96-year history, Maradona has been immortalized several times in murals across the city, so he is key to the side’s identity, hence the significance of the fingerprint on the shirt.

An injunction has been successfully obtained preventing the distribution of his image in any form



In total, the sale of an estimated 6,000 limited edition shirts – in four different designs – brought the club around £791,000 (€900,000) in gross income, half of which went to Maradona’s former manager.

The Napoli kit list for the 2020-21 season including four Maradona-based designs

The court in Napoli judge Paolo Andrea Vassallo described the contract with Ceci as ‘harmful to the patrimonial expectations of the club legend’s family’.

He added that Maradona was “a planetary symbol of football, recognized and recognizable throughout the world, whose economic value appears to be of considerable importance, almost priceless.”

His death rocked the club and there have been several memorial services in his honour, including a Europa League clash with Rijeka on Thursday 26 November 2020 where Napoli players wore a No.10 shirt with Maradona’s name on the back.

A deeply divisive figure but undeniably one of the greatest talents to ever grace a football pitch, Maradona spent seven years with Napoli, scoring 115 goals in 257 games for the club as they won a first ever Scudetto in 1986-87.

The club legend’s five children claim they never gave their consent to the use of his likeness

The Argentine has several murals to his credit in the southern Italian city

While four of the southern Italian side’s kits last term bore the legend’s likeness, the club will at least be grateful that the court’s ruling will not affect the side this campaign.

Maradona’s own shirt from the 1986 World Cup – which he lifted after beating West Germany in the final – was returned to his homeland by Lothar Matthaus, who he called his greatest adversary in his biography.

After returning the shirt to the Argentine ambassador to Spain in August 2022, Matthaus spoke exclusively to Sportsmail and said: ‘Diego is a god in Argentina, so it was special to give them the shirt.’

The Italian team wore all “Maradona” shirts with the number 10 in the Europa League back in 2020