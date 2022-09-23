WhatsNew2Day
Napoli BANNED from using Diego Maradona’s image on shirts after losing legal battle to his family

Napoli banned from using Diego Maradona’s image on their shirts after losing legal battle to his family… as his children claim they NEVER gave their consent and claim £400,000 profit club made from selling his image

  • Napoli have lost a legal battle with Diego Maradona’s children over image rights
  • His five children claimed not to have consented to the use of his face on shirts
  • The Neapolitans are now blocked from distributing his image in any form
  • In total, the Serie A side have previously designed four different shirts with his image
  • The two-time World Cup-winning club legend died in November 2020

By Dominic Hogan For Mailonline

Published: 11:51, 23 September 2022 | Up to date: 12:02 p.m., September 23, 2022

Napoli are no longer able to use Diego Maradona’s likeness on their shirts after losing a legal battle with the Argentine icon’s children.

A court has ruled in favor of Maradona’s five children in a row with Stefano Ceci over their father’s image rights after Napoli produced four limited edition shirts bearing the World Cup winner’s face on a fingerprint pattern after his death.

According to Italian outlet La Reppublica, the Serie A leaders acquired the rights to produce shirts bearing the club legend’s likeness from Ceci, the Argentine’s former manager, before Maradona’s death in 2020.

But although the club signed a £20,200 (€23,000) deal with Ceci, the player’s family claimed they never consented to the use of the images and have been successful in their calls for an injunction to block the distribution of his picture.

The family also called for the proceeds from Maradona’s likeness to be seized – around £400,000 (€450,000) – and Ceci himself has had around £132,000 (€150,000) seized.

Perhaps the Neapolitans’ most beloved figure in their 96-year history, Maradona has been immortalized several times in murals across the city, so he is key to the side’s identity, hence the significance of the fingerprint on the shirt.

An injunction has been successfully obtained preventing the distribution of his image in any form


In total, the sale of an estimated 6,000 limited edition shirts – in four different designs – brought the club around £791,000 (€900,000) in gross income, half of which went to Maradona’s former manager.

The court in Napoli judge Paolo Andrea Vassallo described the contract with Ceci as ‘harmful to the patrimonial expectations of the club legend’s family’.

He added that Maradona was “a planetary symbol of football, recognized and recognizable throughout the world, whose economic value appears to be of considerable importance, almost priceless.”

His death rocked the club and there have been several memorial services in his honour, including a Europa League clash with Rijeka on Thursday 26 November 2020 where Napoli players wore a No.10 shirt with Maradona’s name on the back.

A deeply divisive figure but undeniably one of the greatest talents to ever grace a football pitch, Maradona spent seven years with Napoli, scoring 115 goals in 257 games for the club as they won a first ever Scudetto in 1986-87.

While four of the southern Italian side’s kits last term bore the legend’s likeness, the club will at least be grateful that the court’s ruling will not affect the side this campaign.

Maradona’s own shirt from the 1986 World Cup – which he lifted after beating West Germany in the final – was returned to his homeland by Lothar Matthaus, who he called his greatest adversary in his biography.

After returning the shirt to the Argentine ambassador to Spain in August 2022, Matthaus spoke exclusively to Sportsmail and said: ‘Diego is a god in Argentina, so it was special to give them the shirt.’

