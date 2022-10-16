Napoli 3-2 Bologna: Victor Osimhen is the hero as the hosts edge five-goal thriller

<!–

Napoli returned to the top of Serie A after beating Bologna 3-2 thanks to a late goal from Victor Osimhen on Sunday, giving it a two-point lead, although the visitors left them fighting for the win.

Napoli now have 10 wins in a row in all competitions and are on top with 26 points after 10 games just ahead of Atalanta, with Lazio and Udinese on 21 points.

Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee opened the scoring in the 41st minute when he received a pass from Andrea Cambiaso into the penalty area and shot into the bottom right corner of the net.

Juan Jesus scored the equalizer for Napoli after going 1-0 to Joshua Zirkzee’s opener

But the lead didn’t last long, as Juan Jesus equalized four minutes later at Diego Armando Maradona Stadium.

Both teams played an intense second half, with Hirving Lozano giving the hosts the lead in the 49th minute. Musa Barrow equalized two minutes later with a long shot that fiddled with Napoli goalkeeper Alex Meret.

Substitute Osimhen got what turned out to be the winner in the 69th when he picked up a through ball from Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and elegantly lobed keeper Lukasz Skorupski

Hirving Lozano (L) put Napoli 2-1 in the game before Bologna found a way to make it 2-2