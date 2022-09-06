Naomie Harris shows off her toned abs in bikini throwback snaps as she celebrates her 46th birthday

<!–

Naomie Harris celebrated her 46th birthday on Monday by sharing a series of throwback snaps on Instagram.

The Bond actress again shared several photos she was tagged in, including a series of gorgeous bikini photos with her life coach boyfriend Jade.

The Hollywood star looked sensational as she showed fans a glimpse of her incredibly toned physique while wearing the swimwear.

In one image, the Academy Award winner saw her ripped abs show off as she posed in front of a waterfall.

Another candid shot saw close friends pictured on a staircase as Naomie cast a sultry glance at the camera lens while looking flawless in a coral number.

The fence star included a gorgeous photo of her posing solo in a yellow jumpsuit in the carousel of images.

The natural beauty also uploaded a photo of her on a boat – beaming as she played with her hair while licking the birthday wishes.

The update comes after Naomie recently revealed that she censors herself for being “terrified” of cancellation culture and said she wants to be part of a society where there is “discussion”.

The Skyfall star admitted she often doesn’t say things she “really believes” because she doesn’t feel she can express her opinion in a “safe space.”

She told Amazing magazine: “I can hate someone’s opinion, [but] I’d rather be part of a society where they can say it.

“I so often don’t say things I really believe because I feel like there’s no safe space to say them, because people are so quick to say ‘cancel’.”

Naomie admitted she is “absolutely terrified” of the current climate of cancellation culture when she performed as the cover star of Amazing’s Issue Two in a sensational shoot.

She went on to explain that she has not played any “stereotypical” roles during her career and said she admires her younger self for sticking to her beliefs despite being a “hungry actress.”

“I said I will only play roles that represent a positive representation of black women, which is extraordinary,” she added.