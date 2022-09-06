Naomie Harris cuts a stylish figure alongside Rose Leslie at the Mithirdane fashion show

<!–

Naomie Harris and Rose Leslie were both stunned by Mithirdane as they attended the brand’s spring/summer fashion show in London on Tuesday.

The James Bond actress, 46, looked incredible in a green leather jacket dress, while former Game Of Thrones star Rose, 35, opted for a similar look in pastel blue.

Naomie’s oversized ensemble featured silver button and stud details and a belt around her slim waist.

Stylish: Naomie Harris, 46, (right) and Rose Leslie, 35, (left) were both stunned by Mithirdane as they attended the brand’s fall/winter fashion show in London on Tuesday.

Accentuating her natural beauty with a touch of makeup, the stunner wore her dark locks tied back as locks framed her gorgeous face.

She added height to the look with a pair of strappy heels and a selection of silver jewelry as an accessory.

Meanwhile, Rose, who shares a three-year-old son with husband Kit Harrington, wore a similarly oversized coat dress adorned with a silver brooch.

Posing: The James Bond actress, 46 (right) looked stunning in a green leather jacket dress, while former Game Of Thrones star Rose, 35 (left) opted for a similar look in pastel blue.

Perfection: Naomie’s oversized ensemble with silver button and stud details and a belt around her slim waist

The star opted for a dewey makeup look as she let her auburn locks fall in a soft curl.

The friends posed backstage for the cameras before taking a front row seat at the swanky show.

Also at the event was model Lady Amelia Windsor, 27, who slipped into a chic black lace dress.

Chic: Rose, who shares a three-year-old son with husband Kit Harrington, wore a similarly oversized coat dress adorned with a silver brooch

Dewey: The star opted for a dewey makeup look as she let her auburn locks fall in a soft curl

Slinky: Also at the event was model Lady Amelia Windsor, 27, who slipped into a black lace dress

Whilst setting up a storm, the socialite wore her blonde hair in a natural style while rocking a pair of chunky loafers.

The Chinese brand is owned by Demon Zhang, who previously assisted both Lee Alexander McQueen and John Galliano before launching their own brand in Guangzhou.

According to their website, the company sees itself as “Luxury pioneers demonstrating exquisite craftsmanship techniques to create timeless works that transcend traditional seasons.”

On stage: It comes after Naomie took the stage earlier in the day for a panel discussion in collaboration with Puma

Effortlessly chic: Naomie looked stunning in a crisp white shirt paired with a brightly colored pied-de-poule skirt – pictured with host Ade Adepitan (left) and activist and filmmaker Jack Harries (right)

They say creative director Demon Zhang “advances genderless clothing to evoke individualism, inspiring to dress from the heart.”

It comes after Naomie took the stage earlier in the day for a panel discussion in collaboration with Puma.

Naomie looked stunning in a crisp white shirt paired with a brightly colored houndstooth skirt.

The event was held to provide a platform to connect environmental young people with the sports brand and with industry experts to discuss sustainability in fashion.