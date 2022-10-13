Naomi Watts wears a revealing backless dress at The Watcher series premiere

Naomi Watts turned heads when she went out on Wednesday for the premiere of Netflix miniseries The Watcher in New York City.

The Oscar-nominated actress, 54, shone on the red carpet in a silver backless dress, which was slit at the sides but held together with pins.

She was joined at the screening by her Watcher colleague Bobby Cannavale.

Naomi Watts turned heads when she stepped out on Wednesday for the premiere of Netflix miniseries The Watcher in New York City

She was later seen draping a metal jacket over her shoulders to keep warm.

She styled her shoulder-length blonde straight and accessorized it with a pair of delicate earrings.

The Watcher is based on the true story of a New Jersey couple, Derek and Maria Broaddus, who moved into their dream home in 2014 only to be rocked by an onslaught of threatening anonymous letters.

The Oscar-nominated actress, 54, shone on the red carpet in a silver backless dress that was slit at the sides but held together with pins

She was joined at the screening by her Watcher co-star Bobby Cannavale (right)

Naomi plays Maria in the limited series with Ryan Murphy, while Bobby, 51, stars opposite her in the role of Derek.

Other guests at the premiere included actress Mia Farrow, who looked effortlessly chic in a white suit.

Her blond hair was curled and fell neatly over her shoulders.

Naomi stunned those in attendance in her revealing backless dress

The actress was later seen draping a metal jacket over her shoulders to keep warm

Naomi plays Maria in the limited series Ryan Murphy, while Bobby plays opposite her in the role of Derek

She changed into a strapless black dress after the screening

The Ring actress can be seen here with Ryan Murphy

Actor Christopher McDonald looked neat in a suit next to his wife Lupe, who wore a black dress with a brown vest.

Henry Hunter Hall, who also appears in the miniseries, came to the event shirtless.

He wore black pants with zippers at the front, decorated with a pearl necklace from Chanel, and left his black jacket open to show his abs.

Other guests at the premiere included actress Mia Farrow, who looked chic in a white suit

Actor Christopher McDonald looked smart in a suit next to his wife Lupe, who wore a black dress with a brown vest

Henry later posed next to his co-star Isabel Gravitt, who donned a deep black dress with red pointed shoes.

Other stars on the red carpet included British actress Noma Dumezweni, Michael Nouri, Paris Barclay, Richard Kind, Margo Martindale and Heidi Wong.

The story behind The Watcher was first brought to light through an in-depth article published in the cut in 2018.

Henry Hunter Hall, who also appears in the miniseries, arrived at the event shirtless

He posed next to his co-star Isabel Gravitt, who donned a deep black dress

‘I’m only just starting the preparations now, we’re going to start shooting soon. It’s exciting, I can’t say much more,” Naomi told Weekly entertainment last September.

She said she was “excited” to work with Ryan on “a genre you know I love.”

It comes after Naomi appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show on Tuesday, admitting she wished her parents were “less cool” when she was younger.

Other stars on the red carpet included British actress Noma Dumezweni, Michael Nouri, Paris Barclay, Richard Kind (left), Margo Martindale and Heidi Wong (right)

The story behind The Watcher was first revealed through an in-depth article published in The Cut in 2018. (Photo left: Noma Dumezweni, and right: Michael Nouri)

Her mother Myfanwy Watts was a model married to Peter Watts, the road manager and sound engineer for the rock band Pink Floyd.

“I wish my mom would come to school in a three-piece suit and wear what, I don’t know, nylon thread,” she told host Drew Barrymore.

“It was just never those people. My mom wore leather boots, platform shoes, leather pants, hair, you know she’s moving her way in.”

Margo Martindale wore a striking leopard print coat

She added: “I would be, ‘Please mommy.’ I longed for normal, straight parents. They weren’t.’

“Now your mother was a model,” Barrymore wondered, “and your father was a sound engineer for Pink Floyd?”

“Yes,” Watts replied. “Yeah, it’s quite a bit.”

Drew asked the acclaimed actress if she wished her parents grew up “less cool,” and Naomi answered a resounding yes.

“Oh yes,” she replied.

It comes after Naomi appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show Tuesday and admitted she wished her parents were “less cool” when she was younger

Naomi’s mother Myfanwy Watts stands with the actress at the Venice Film Festival in 2003

Naomi’s parents also welcomed son Ben Watts, a well-known photographer.

The couple divorced in 1962, but were reportedly in the midst of a reconciliation when Naomi’s father tragically died of a heroin overdose in 1976.

Naomi’s mother spoke candidly in 2015 about the sudden death of Peter Watts.

The acclaimed actress, pictured here in the ’80s with her older brother Peter Watts and her mother Myfanwy, has little to hold on to in the memory of her late father

“We were divorced then, but the sad thing is that we were making a second attempt at our marriage when it happened.”

Myfanwy said she and her children were taken aback by his addiction. “We had no idea he was on heroin,” she said.

“It left scars,” Naomi’s mother revealed. “It was a shock. His death made Naomi incredibly determined. It had a profound effect on her, as it did on the whole family.” She went on to say how the formative tragedy has been a silver lining in regards to helping the two-time Oscar nominee connect emotionally with dramatic roles.