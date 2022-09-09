Naomi Watts stuns in patterned dress and carries a $5000 Fendi handbag during a stroll in New York

<!–

Naomi Watts was the epitome of elegance on Thursday while walking through New York City.

The Mulholland Drive star, 53, cut a graceful figure in a stylish brown and white plaid dress, sunglasses and elegant black sandals with a gold buckle.

Her pixie bob cut was stylishly coiffed and she accessorized her look with a $5000 white Fendi Peekaboo handbag.

The British-born Australian actress was joined by a black-clad male friend who walked right next to her.

The mother of two had a look of deep concentration on her face as she made her way to her destination.

Her smartphone never left her hand and her constant glances at it suggest she was expecting an important call.

The blonde’s current beau, stage and screen actor, Billy Crudup, was not present during the outing.

Naomi shares two sons, Sasha, 15, and Kai, 13, with ex Liev Schreiber.

The actress and Liev, 54, were together for 11 years until their breakup in 2016 but never married.

Naomi is currently expanding her talents into business.

She announced to fans in June that she is currently working on her own beauty and wellness line that will “address the skin and body changes of menopause.”

Naomi said she wants to overcome the stigma surrounding menopause and says it’s a stage of life that should be better represented in the mass media.

She noted in an Instagram post how many women experience feelings of shame as they age beyond the point at which they can have children.

Naomi and her ex-partner Liev Schreiber share two children, Kai and Sasha. Pictured in New York City on May 16, 2016