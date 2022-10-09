Naomi Watts steps out with lookalike son Sasha Schreiber in New York City

She recently praised her son Sasha Schreiber for cooking her fries to celebrate her 54th birthday.

And Naomi Watts was the proud mom every inch when she and Sasha, 16, took their family dog ​​Izzy for a walk through the Tribeca area of ​​New York City on Saturday.

The lookalike duo were seen ambling arm in arm along the sidewalk with Izzy walking on the leash next to them.

Fashion icon Naomi looked chic as always, wearing a stylish checked trench coat over a gray T-shirt and loose jeans.

She completed her look with black glasses, white sneakers and a navy blue backpack.

Sasha, meanwhile, towered over his mother, dressed in a casual hoodie and khaki pants.

It comes after Naomi revealed that Sasha had prepared a traditional British fries for her as a birthday treat last month.

“My beautiful son knows my favorite present that my grandfather uses to make,” the Anglo-Australian star wrote on her Instagram page, alongside a photo of thinly sliced ​​fries with tomato ketchup in a burger bun.

The actress, who was born in the UK and moved to Australia when she was 14, chose not to eat the traditional thick-cut chips and sliced ​​white bread, but rather lean chips instead.

Naomi shares Sasha and 14-year-old Kai with her ex Liev Schreiber.

The actress and Liev, 54, were together for 11 years until their breakup in 2016 but never married.

She is currently in a relationship with her Gypsy colleague Billy Crudup.