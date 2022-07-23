Naomi Watts shops at an outdoor flower market in The Hamptons

Naomi Watts went shopping in The Hamptons this week.

The actress made her way through an outdoor flower market in a summery casual ensemble.

The 53-year-old wore jeans, white sandals and a white tank top with a blue shirt thrown over it.

She was wearing a trucker cap and large sunglasses.

The star recently revealed the shocking advice she received in Hollywood.

Previewing her new menopausal wellness brand Stripes, Naomi said she was once told she would become irrelevant if she got too old and was no longer “f***able.”

“This is pretty much an age-appropriate industry that’s been branded as such,” she told a small audience during the Stripes preview in New York City in June.

“And we’ve been told several times that you’re pretty much done with it by the time you’re in your mid-40s,” she continued.

“If you’re not f***able – that’s the word I was once told – you’re no longer relevant.”

The Mulholland Drive star fights ageism with her own beauty and wellness line that will “address the skin and body changes of menopause.”

Naomi has just started previewing the product for influencers and members of the media, though it’s unclear when it will officially launch.

The actress wants to overcome the stigma surrounding the menopause and believes that it is a stage of life that should be better represented in the mass media.

She recently noted in an Instagram post how many women experience feelings of shame as they age beyond the point at which they can have children.

“Getting older is a privilege and a time for us to be proud of our cumulative experiences,” she wrote alongside a makeup-free selfie.