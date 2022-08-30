Naomi Watts looks unrecognisable in ‘Goodnight Mommy’

<!–

Naomi Watts, 53, looks unrecognizable as a terrifying mummy in the Prime Video horror remake of the 2014 Austrian film Goodnight Mummy.

The plot centers on young twin actors Cameron and Nicholas Crovetti, who become increasingly convinced that their mother is an impostor after noticing her disturbing behavior when returning home from facial reconstructive surgery.

The original Goodnight Mommy film had its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival in 2014, where it was widely acclaimed for its suspenseful and sinister plot.

The film was later selected as Austria’s official entry for Best Non-English Language Film at the 88th Academy Awards.

The remake is directed by Matt Sobel and based on a screenplay written by Kyle Warren. The film will be available to stream exclusively on Prime Video from September 16.

Peter Hermann also starts in the film, which director Sobel tried to make more psychological than horror, despite the original being less than a decade old.

“I saw an opportunity to keep this unique mix while introducing a completely new set of themes that we wanted to explore,” said Sobel. People.

“If I had to point out one major difference between the films, I’d say the original is more interested in tone and aesthetics, while reinventing our fave’s character and psychology.”

Naomi is a mother of two and shares Sasha and 13-year-old Kai with her ex Liev Schreiber.

Naomi is shaking off the glamor in her new movie because her face is completely bandaged

Naomi, 53, and Liev, 54, were together for 11 years until their breakup in 2016. The couple never married.

The British-Australian actress began dating American actor Billy Crudup, 54, the following year.

In 2019, Naomi opened up about co-parenting with Liev after their divorce

“Having a good relationship has always been our end game and we put a lot of energy and effort into making it that way,” she told Sunday Times Style magazine.