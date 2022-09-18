Naomi Watts looks effortlessly chic in a black sundress and stylish sunglasses in NYC

She is known for her impeccable sense of style.

And Naomi Watts, 53, was a snap of off-duty elegance as she stepped out on Saturday for a leisurely stroll with a friend in New York City.

The Australian actress looked effortlessly chic in a black midi-long sundress and matching sunglasses as she chatted with her boyfriend.

Naomi Watts, 53, (right) was snapped of off-duty elegance as she stepped out for a leisurely stroll with a friend in New York City on Saturday

Her look was completed with a brown shoulder bag, platform sandals and a dramatic gold pendant with chain.

Also present for the outing was Naomi’s adorable new Yorkshire Terrier, Izzy.

The gasp came days after Naomi’s new horror movie Goodnight Mommy was officially released.

The Australian actress looked effortlessly chic in a black midi-long sundress and matching sunglasses as she chatted with her boyfriend

Also on hand for the outing was Naomi’s adorable new Yorkshire Terrier, Izzy

Goodnight Mommy is a remake of the terrifying 2014 Austrian film of the same name.

The plot centers on young twin actors Cameron and Nicholas Crovetti, who become increasingly convinced that their mother is an impostor after noticing her disturbing behavior when she returns home after facial reconstructive surgery.

The original Goodnight Mommy film had its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival in 2014, where it was widely acclaimed for its suspenseful and sinister plot.

The gasp came days after Naomi’s new horror movie Goodnight Mommy was officially released. Naomi is depicted in the movie

The film was later selected as Austria’s official entry for Best Non-English Language Film at the 88th Academy Awards.

The remake is directed by Matt Sobel with a screenplay by Kyle Warren.

The film will be available to stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on September 16.