Naomi Watts is pretty in purple as she heads to Goodnight Mommy screening

Naomi Watts has never been afraid to take risks with her fashion or her acting career.

It was no surprise, then, to see her turning heads in a bright purple dress en route to a screening of her disturbing new horror film Goodnight Mommy in New York City on Wednesday.

The 53-year-old was hard to miss in the dress, which featured ruffled sleeves and an embroidered floral pattern in black.

She paired it with black heels and styled her blonde hair in a chic bob.

Once arrived, the British-Australian actress posed for pictures in front of the media wall with some of her co-stars.

Goodnight Mommy is a remake of the terrifying 2014 Austrian film of the same name.

The plot centers on young twin actors Cameron and Nicholas Crovetti, who become increasingly convinced that their mother is an impostor after noticing her disturbing behavior when she returns home after facial reconstructive surgery.

The original Goodnight Mommy film had its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival in 2014, where it was widely acclaimed for its suspenseful and sinister plot.

The film was later selected as Austria’s official entry for Best Non-English Language Film at the 88th Academy Awards.

The remake is directed by Matt Sobel with a screenplay by Kyle Warren. The film will be available to stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video from September 16.

Peter Hermann also stars in the film, which Sobel tried to make more psychological than horror, despite the original being less than ten years old.

Naomi poses with Cameron and Nicholas Crovetti, who play her sons in Goodnight Mommy

The Australian actress posed for pictures in front of the media wall with some of her co-stars and the film’s director, Matt Sobel

“I saw an opportunity to keep this unique mix while introducing a completely new set of themes that we wanted to explore,” Sobel told People.

“If I had to point out one key difference between the films, I’d say the original is more interested in tone and aesthetics, while our new imaginations prefer character and psychology.”

Goodnight Mommy isn’t the first Austrian horror remake to star Naomi.

In 2007, she fronted Michael Haneke’s psychological home invasion thriller Michael Haneke.

The film received mixed reviews from critics, earning it the nickname ‘arthouse torture porn’.