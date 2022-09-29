Naomi Watts celebrates her birthday with partner Billy Crudup in New York

She is the award winning actress known for her impeccable fashion sense.

And Naomi Watts showed off her chic urban style when she stepped into New York on her 54th birthday on Wednesday.

The Mulholland Drive star was joined by her actor partner Billy Crudup and her two children who she shares with ex Liev Schreiber, Sasha and Kai.

Naomi Watts showed off her urban chic style when she stepped into New York on her 54th birthday on Wednesday

She paired straight-leg lightwash jeans with a white T-shirt and a black blazer.

Naomi completed the look with platform espadrille sandals, layered necklaces, a black handbag for the essentials and a bold statement ring.

The Oscar nominee let her natural beauty shine by opting for minimal makeup.

Her blond, short hair was half up in the back.

Kai wore a coral pink handbag and ripped jeans, while older brother Sasha kept it casual in a baggy hoodie.

Billy, also 54, went for a smart-casual look in jeans and a black bomber jacket.

Friendly exes Naomi (bottom right) and Liev (second from left) continue to co-parent their two children Sasha (left) and Kai (center right, on bike) while dating their respective new partners, Billy Crudup (center) and Taylor Neisen (top right)

Naomi shares her children with ex-partner Liev Schreiber.

They both continue to co-parent and recently celebrated Kai’s graduation from high school.

The NYC sighting comes after Naomi’s new horror movie Goodnight Mommy is released.

Naomi and her ex-partner Liev Schreiber share two children, Kai and Sasha. Pictured in New York City on May 16, 2016

Goodnight Mommy is a remake of the terrifying 2014 Austrian film of the same name.

The plot centers on young twin actors Cameron and Nicholas Crovetti, who become increasingly convinced that their mother is an impostor after noticing her disturbing behavior when she returns home after facial reconstructive surgery.

The film is available to stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.