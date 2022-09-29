WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines


Naomi Watts celebrates her birthday with partner Billy Crudup in New York

Entertainment
By Merry

Naomi Watts, 54, steps out in a chic outfit as she celebrates her birthday with partner Billy Crudup in New York

By Lydia Burns for Daily Mail Australia

Published: | Updated:

She is the award winning actress known for her impeccable fashion sense.

And Naomi Watts showed off her chic urban style when she stepped into New York on her 54th birthday on Wednesday.

The Mulholland Drive star was joined by her actor partner Billy Crudup and her two children who she shares with ex Liev Schreiber, Sasha and Kai.

Naomi Watts showed off her urban chic style when she stepped into New York on her 54th birthday on Wednesday

She paired straight-leg lightwash jeans with a white T-shirt and a black blazer.

Naomi completed the look with platform espadrille sandals, layered necklaces, a black handbag for the essentials and a bold statement ring.

The Oscar nominee let her natural beauty shine by opting for minimal makeup.

The Mulholland Drive star was joined by her actor partner Billy Crudup and her two children who she shares with ex Liev Schreiber, Sasha and Kai.

The Mulholland Drive star was joined by her actor partner Billy Crudup and her two children who she shares with ex Liev Schreiber, Sasha and Kai.

Her blond, short hair was half up in the back.

Kai wore a coral pink handbag and ripped jeans, while older brother Sasha kept it casual in a baggy hoodie.

Billy, also 54, went for a smart-casual look in jeans and a black bomber jacket.

Billy, also 54, went for a smart-casual look in jeans and a black bomber jacket

Billy, also 54, went for a smart-casual look in jeans and a black bomber jacket

Friendly exes Naomi (bottom right) and Liev (second from left) continue to co-parent their two children Sasha (left) and Kai (center right, on bike) while dating their respective new partners, Billy Crudup (center) and Taylor Neisen (top right)

Friendly exes Naomi (bottom right) and Liev (second from left) continue to co-parent their two children Sasha (left) and Kai (center right, on bike) while dating their respective new partners, Billy Crudup (center) and Taylor Neisen (top right)

Naomi shares her children with ex-partner Liev Schreiber.

They both continue to co-parent and recently celebrated Kai’s graduation from high school.

The NYC sighting comes after Naomi’s new horror movie Goodnight Mommy is released.

Naomi and her ex-partner Liev Schreiber share two children, Kai and Sasha. Pictured in New York City on May 16, 2016

Naomi and her ex-partner Liev Schreiber share two children, Kai and Sasha. Pictured in New York City on May 16, 2016

Goodnight Mommy is a remake of the terrifying 2014 Austrian film of the same name.

The plot centers on young twin actors Cameron and Nicholas Crovetti, who become increasingly convinced that their mother is an impostor after noticing her disturbing behavior when she returns home after facial reconstructive surgery.

The film is available to stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

The NYC Sight Comes After Naomi's New Horror Movie Goodnight Mommy Was Released

The NYC Sight Comes After Naomi’s New Horror Movie Goodnight Mommy Was Released

You might also like More from author
More Stories

Gordon Ramsay and wife Tana tease an…

Merry

Coolio happy and healthy in a newly…

Merry

Bachelor Nation’s Caila Quinn…

Merry
1 of 5,003

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More