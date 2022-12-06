Naomi Osaka says mental health break from tennis was ‘necessary’ as she promotes new children’s book

Naomi Osaka gave fans an update on how she’s doing.

The athlete continued Good morning America on Tuesday that taking a mental break from tennis in 2021 was ‘necessary’.

“I wouldn’t have wanted it any other way,” shared the beauty wearing a pale blue satin suit with a feather trim.

She also said she does her part to help young people succeed.

The four-time Grand Slam champion talked about her new children’s book, The Way Champs Play, which came out on December 6.

The 21-year-old tennis superstar, who co-founded a production company with basketball player LeBron James, based the book on the principles she learned at her Play Academy: be kind, work as a team, do your best and, most importantly, have fun.

“I remember being really inspired by books growing up,” she told GMA’s Robin Roberts, “so it’s really cool to pass feelings on to the next generation.”

Play Academy was founded to help change girls’ lives through play and sports and has programs in Los Angeles, Japan and Haiti.

“We give grants to schools and other organizations around the world so that little girls and boys can play in their activities and after-school programs.”

Naomi took a highly publicized mental health hiatus after withdrawing from the French Open in May 2021, citing concerns about her mental health and general well-being.

“For me I felt like it was necessary but at the time I was a little embarrassed because as an athlete you are told to be strong and to push through everything but I think I’ve learned it’s better to regroup and adjust the feelings you have at the time and you can come back stronger.”

The champion claims, “I wouldn’t have wanted it any other way, because I learned a lot in that time.”

Naomi returned to court in 2022 but was hampered by physical injuries, including problems with her Achilles tendon. She still struggles with depression and anxiety and manages it with therapy, meditation and the love of her adorable dog, Butta.

Yet the call of the court is never far away.

“For me, I feel like I’m a really curious person so I’ve been really thankful that I’ve been given all these opportunities to explore so I’m definitely looking forward to doing a lot of things but I’m a tennis player , so if I don’t play tennis for too long, I get itchy.’

Therapy: The star athlete still struggles with depression and anxiety and manages it with therapy, meditation and the love of her adorable dog, Butta