Naomi Osaka in tears after leaving Canadian Open match – continues her shocking streak of early exits

Tennis superstar Naomi Osaka has had to emotionally say goodbye to a tournament again when she withdrew from her first round match at the Canadian Open due to a back injury, which has left her worried about her form heading into the US Open.

The four-time Grand Slam champion played against Estonia’s Kaia Kanepi, trailing 7-6, 3-0 before pulling the plug and bursting into tears before leaving the field.

“I felt my back from the start of the game and despite trying to push through it, I just couldn’t do it today,” Osaka said after the game.

“I want to thank Kaia for the good game and I wish her all the best for the rest of the tournament.”

The former world No. 1 was visibly shaken after she withdrew from her match against Kaia Kanepi at the Canadian Open in Toronto, losing 3-0 in the second set after dropping the first.

Naomi Osaka leaves court in tears after shaking hands with opponent in another emotional farewell to tournament

Afterwards, Osaka reacted on Twitter: ‘Today is just really not a good day…’

Tennis fans took to social media to voice their concerns after witnessing her tearful display and offering her best wishes.

“This decline of Naomi Osaka is sad to see,” commented one Twitter user.

Another was more supportive, posting, “Keep your head up, tomorrow will be better.”

Naomi Osaka is being treated for a low back injury that would later cause her to withdraw from the competition

The early exit is more unlucky for the 24-year-old, who has struggled to find her form in recent months.

Despite making the final of the Miami Open earlier this year, she has only competed in four tournaments in 2022 – with just two wins for the Japanese national.

Osaka recently separated from longtime coach Wim Fissette and suffered an Achilles tendon injury. She has also been very open about her struggles with depression and anxiety in recent years.

In 2021, Osaka withdrew from the French Open after refusing to speak to the media “to protect her mental health.”

After a brief hiatus from the sport, she burst into tears at Indian Wells earlier this year when a bouncer said “Naomi, you suck!” called out.

The former world No. 1 has been showing some encouraging signs of late, posting recently on Twitter: “As I was playing, I realized people have been calling me mentally weak for so long that I’ve forgotten who I was. I lost today, but I’m really confident in who I am. I feel like the pressure doesn’t beat me. I am the pressure. I’m very happy with that.’

Naomi Osaka poses with NBA legend Lebron James

The US Open is scheduled for August 29 and Osaka’s involvement is uncertain in light of her recent injury problems.