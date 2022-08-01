WhatsNew2Day
Naomi Judd left her daughters, Wynonna and Ashley, out of her will

US
By Jacky

BREAKING NEWS: Naomi Judd left her daughters, Wynonna and Ashley, out of her will and named her husband, Larry Strickland, as executor

By Natasha Anderson for Dailymail.Com

Published: | Updated:

Country singer Naomi Judd has left her two daughters, Wynonna and Ashley, from her will.

Instead, she appointed Larry Strickland, her 33-year-old husband, as executor of her estate. He will have “full authority and discretion” over her assets.

Judd shot herself to death in an upstairs room of her Tennessee ranch on April 30 after a long battle with her mental health.

Naomi Judd, the Kentucky-born singer of the Grammy-winning duo The Judds and mother of Wynonna and Ashley Judd, has died aged 76. On Sunday she will be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fam. Naomi is pictured at the CMA Music Festival Festival in June 2009

