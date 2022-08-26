Naomi Judd died from a single gunshot to the head and left a suicide note near her body

Naomi Judd died from a single gunshot to the head, leaving a suicide note with her body, an autopsy report has revealed.

The country superstar died in April 2022 at the age of 76 from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, the Nashville medical examiner confirmed Friday.

According to the report, Judd suffered from “significant” anxiety, depression and bipolar disorder.

The contents of the suicide note that Judd wrote before her death has not been released. A toxicology report concluded that the singer had several drugs in her system at the time of death.

Two weeks before her shocking death, Naomi took the stage with her daughter Wynonna in a surprise reunion at the Country Music Awards in April 2022.

This was one of Naomi Judd’s last public appearances before her death on April 30, 2022. She is pictured waving to crowds at the CMT Music Awards on April 11, 2022

They sang a powerful reconciliation song written by Naomi – ‘Love Can Build A Bridge’ in what was her last public performance before her suicide.

The autopsy report stated: ‘She suffered an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound and was transported to Williamson Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Per family, the deceased has previously had suicidal thoughts and stressors in recent life.

“A weapon and a note with suicidal connotations were found at the deceased’s site.”

According to the report, “the gunshot perforated through the right side of the scalp and entered the skull through an entry-type gunshot wound.”

The Judd family said in a statement: “Our beloved mother and wife have succumbed to mental illness. Anyone who has lived through this tragedy understands that in the depths of a mental health crisis, thinking is deeply distorted. Moreover, the worst days are never representative of the comforts and pleasures of the days free from the disease.

“In the wake of this tragedy, our family has tried to grieve, along with our community, and most importantly, with the privacy that anyone who loses a family member deserves.

“We have always been a sincere and open family about both our hardships and the depth of our love for each other. In this particular case, however, we ask for privacy, because a death with privacy is a death with more dignity.’

The Judds were the most successful country singers of the 1980s, winning five Grammys, nine CMAs and selling 20 million records.

In the immediate aftermath of their mother’s death, Ashley and Wynonna supported each other in their loss, and attended her induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame on May 1, the day after their mother’s suicide.

Naomi and Wynonna pictured in their heyday

On May 29, a month after her mother’s death, Wynonna wrote an emotional Instagram post in which she spoke of her unbearable grief and fear that she would never be able to “surrender to the truth” of her mother’s way of life. left

Naomi had a tumultuous upbringing – and in part she attributed her depression to the sexual abuse she endured at the hands of an uncle when she was only three.

At 22, Naomi was raped and beaten by an ex-boyfriend, a trauma that forced her to flee Los Angeles to rural Kentucky, where she lived with her welfare children while training to become a nurse.

They lived in a house without electricity, telephone, television or indoor plumbing.

Naomi moved to Nashville when she graduated and eventually became a head nurse in an intensive care unit.

There she learned that a patient’s father was in the music industry. She made a tape on which she sang with Wynonna, gave it to him and ‘The Judds’ career in music was launched.

She wrote about “personal healing,” her feeling of being “helpless,” and the few things she knew despite so much desperation and drama.

She said she would continue to fight for her faith, for herself and her family, to keep “showing up and singing.”

And she vowed to “break the cycle” of addiction and dysfunction that haunts the Judd women and, with Grace’s incarceration, threatens to tumble into yet another generation.