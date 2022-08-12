Naomi enjoys a festive bridal shower with her fiance and family ahead of her White House wedding

Naomi Biden has given a behind-the-scenes look at her festive bridal shower — 99 days before she and her fiancé, Peter Neal, are to tie the knot at the White House.

The 28-year-old, who is the eldest daughter of Hunter Biden and his ex-wife, Kathleen Buhle, took to Instagram on Friday to post photos from the intimate celebration attended by her loved ones, including her mother and younger sister Maisy.

‘Lucky to love and be loved by these ladies,’ she captioned the carousel of images.

Naomi Biden (pictured with her younger sister Maisy) celebrated her upcoming White House wedding with an intimate bridal shower attended by her family

Per tradition, her fiancé, Peter Neal, 24, (pictured) stopped by the festive party

A sweet photo from the day shows Peter lying down with his back resting on Naomi’s lap

Naomi looked every bit the bride-to-be in a white linen puff sleeve top paired with a matching skirt, large white stud earrings, and a whimsical flower crown on her head.

The Columbia Law graduate shared screenshots of the Polaroid pictures that were taken throughout the day, tagging both her mother and her relative Amy Sawitoski D’Amato in the post.

In the first image, she has her arms around her maternal grandmother, Roberta Buhle. She also struck a pose with her mom, who looked incredibly chic in sunglasses and a patterned dress.

Other photos show her sister Maisy, 21, leaning over her as she winks at the camera and a little girl sitting sweetly on her lap.

Naomi (pictured with her mother, Kathleen Buhle) looked every bit the bride-to-be in a white linen puff sleeve top paired with a matching skirt and a whimsical flower crown

Naomi wrapped her arms around her maternal grandmother, Roberta Buhle, while posing for a picture with the matriarch

Another snapshot from the shower shows Naomi with a little girl sitting on her lap

The bridal shower appeared to be held at someone’s home, and the room was decorated with pink, yellow, and red streamers.

There were lime green chairs pushed into a long table that was set with retro red floral patterned napkins and small clear vases filled with colorful flowers.

Various desserts and cookies were arranged on a round glass table for guests to nibble on, and there was a metal bucket filled with bottles of wine.

Per tradition, Peter, 24, stopped by the shower, and a sweet photo shows him lying down with his back resting on Naomi’s lap. The couple also posed for a Polaroid together, which shows Naomi’s arms wrapped around her groom.

There were lime green chairs pushed into a long table that was set with retro red floral patterned napkins and small clear vases filled with colorful flowers

Naomi shared a close-up shot of the beautiful flower arrangements

Various desserts and cookies were arranged on a round glass table for guests to nibble on

There was also a metal bucket filled with bottles of wine to toast the occasion

Just last week, the couple and their friends visited Jackson Hole, Wyoming, where Peter grew up. He proposed to Naomi in his hometown last September with a ring that includes the band of his grandmother’s engagement ring.

It’s unclear if the trip was a joint bachelor and bachelorette party for the couple or just a fun getaway before their wedding.

Naomi’s pal Asha-Kai Grant shared a snapshot of Maisy with her arms around her older sister and future brother-in-law during a scenic outdoor dinner.

‘Dear Naomi and Peter I love you both and love to see how happy you two make each other. Can’t wait to celebrate and be P.A.N forever,’ she captioned the image, which was posted on Sunday.

Just last week, Peter and Naomi (pictured with Maisy) visited Jackson Hole, Wyoming, with their friends

Naomi dressed the part when the group headed to the rodeo during the trip

Peter grew up in Jackson Hole, and it’s unclear if the trip was a joint bachelor and bachelorette party for the couple or just a fun getaway before their wedding

Naomi, Peter, and their friends stopped by Jackson Hole’s famous Million Dollar Cowboy Bar

Allison Strumeyer also posted photos from the trip, including a photo of Naomi, Peter, and their friends at a rodeo.

The bride-to-be was dressed for the outing in a black cowboy hat paired with a white T-shirt and ripped jeans. She was also captured kissing Peter at a bar later that night.

In another image, Naomi is posed with her friends wearing a white jacket worn over a white tank and matching pants. The only touch of color was her green socks, which had ‘Peter’ and ‘Naomi’ embroidered in white.

The trip to Jackson Hole came just a few weeks after Naomi revealed the exact location of her White House wedding, which is being hosted by her paternal grandparents, President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden.

Naomi and Peter were captured sharing a romantic kiss while out that night

In another image from the trip, Naomi is posed with her friends wearing a white jacket worn over a white tank and matching pants

The only touch of color to Naomi’s outfit was her green socks, which had ‘Peter’ and ‘Naomi’ embroidered in white

The couple and their friends enjoyed the sights and a round of jalapeno margaritas

She shared that she and Peter will be getting married on the South Lawn while posting a picture of the outdoor area that shows the Washington Monument and Jefferson Memorial visible in the distance.

‘Sooo not sure how best to update but was supposed to do so weeks ago…but we have finally figured out where the ceremony will be…and much to the relief of secret service and with the dogs’ endorsement…we’ll be getting married on the South Lawn! Couldn’t be more excited,’ she tweeted on July 28.

Holding the ceremony on the South Law instead of in the Rose Garden, where previous White House weddings have taken place, will allow for far more guests.

The Biden clan is large, and they are known for holding large gatherings for momentous family events.

When they weren’t out on the town, they were enjoying the stunning views

Peter posted a photo of himself on a hike with Naomi during the getaway

Naomi shared a behind-the-scenes snapshot of her White House wedding preparations in June, 150 days before her wedding

The bride-to-be blurred out the faces of everyone in the room except her own, but it was clear she was seated next to her grandmother

Naomi had previously announced in April that her grandparents would be hosting her wedding reception at the White House.

‘Peter and I are endlessly grateful to my Nana and Pop for the opportunity to celebrate our wedding at the White House,’ she tweeted. ‘We can’t wait to make our commitment to one another official and for what lies ahead.’

Elizabeth Alexander, the communications director for Dr. Biden, confirmed the wedding on Twitter, writing, ‘The President and First Lady will host the wedding reception for their granddaughter Naomi Biden and her fiancée Peter Neal at the White House on November 19, 2022.

At the time, the family hadn’t shared exactly where on the 18-acre, 55,000-square foot compound the reception would take place.

Naomi and Peter’s wedding will be hosted by her paternal grandparents, President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, at the White House

Naomi announced the exciting news about her wedding on Twitter in April

On July 28, Naomi tweeted that the ceremony will take place on the South Lawn

‘The First Family, the couple, and their parents are still in the planning stages of all of the wedding festivities and look forward to announcing further details in the coming months,’ the first lady’s press secretary Michael LaRosa told DailyMail.com in a statement in April.

‘Consistent with other private events hosted by the First Family and following the traditions of previous White House wedding festivities in prior Administrations, the Biden family will be paying for the wedding activities that occur at the White House.’

There have been a total of 18 weddings hosted at the White House throughout history, and Naomi’s will be number 19.

Naomi has not revealed who will be designing her dress, but she was spotted at the Ralph Lauren runway show at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City in late March. The bride-to-be was joined by her fiancé and her sister Finnegan.

Peter proposed to Naomi near his childhood home in Jackson Hole in September with a ring that includes the band of his grandmother’s engagement ring

Naomi and Peter met in New York City after being set up on a date by a mutual friend. They celebrated their four-year anniversary in early June

Naomi is a lawyer based in Washington D.C., while Peter graduated from the University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School earlier this year.

The couple has been together for four years after meeting in New York City where they were set up on a date by a mutual friend.

Naomi and Peter both celebrated their anniversary on Instagram earlier this month by sharing a photo of themselves cuddled up at a seaside restaurant.

‘4 yrs down // 4 everrrrrrr to go,’ she captioned the image.

In his post, he included a photo of himself the day after he met his future wife.

‘Four years later & day after meeting…which looks happier,’ he wrote. ‘Jk I love u sm and can’t wait to elope @naomibiden.’