Naomi Campbell, Zendaya, Florence Pugh and Lori Harvey attend the Valentino show during PFW

Fashion royalty mingled with the great and good of Hollywood’s acting community when Valentino unveiled his latest collection at Paris Fashion Week on Sunday afternoon.

Catwalk veteran Naomi Campbell dominated the red carpet as she donated rising star Zendaya, British actress Florence Pugh and gorgeous model Lori Harvey for the Italian brand’s ready-to-wear show.

The 52-year-old model looked the epitome of chic in a black feather coat she wore over a crisp white shirt and matching trousers.

Naomi wore oversized sunglasses, a dazzling diamond necklace and a chic handbag as she posed next to Zendaya.

Euphoria star Zendaya, 26, shows off her incredible figure in a sheer black catsuit, which she paired with a blazer, shorts and stilettos.

The beauty wore a bronzed makeup palette that accentuated her natural features, paired with a swipe of nude lipstick.

Lori looked effortlessly chic in a mesh top she wore over a black bra, paired with high-waisted pants that tightened her waist.

The model completed her look with a pair of gloves, white platform heels and a stylish handbag.

Florence stepped out in a pink mini dress, which hung around her slim figure and was decorated with a chain pattern.

Her legs were fully featured in the high-necked number and Florence gave herself an extra inch in a pair of £810 cream platform heels from Valentino.

Hissing: Dove Cameron, Ashley Park, Florence and Zendaya appeared at the event in good spirits (photo LR)

Keeping the cold at bay, she donned a white cape that exuded elegance and sophistication.

Florence chose to keep her accessories simple, adding only a pair of gold hoop earrings and her silver septum piercing.

Her blonde locks were straightened and styled in a side part, and she opted for a smoky eyeshadow look with a smooth pink lipstick.

Couple: Brooklyn Beckham and wife Nicola Peltz attended the Valentino ready-to-wear Spring/Summer 2023 fashion collection on Sunday

Stylish: Simone Ashley put on a very leggy display in a sheer white dress, teamed with a pair of black lace-up heels

Bold: Erykah Badu stood out from the crowd in a bright pink feather coat, paired with a figure-hugging catsuit and chunky boots

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz also attended the Valentino ready-to-wear Spring/Summer 2023 fashion collection.

The heiress, 27, flashed her black bra under a sheer turtleneck sweater with white embroidery, which she paired with baggy faded jeans.

After bleaching her eyebrows for the event, she carried her essentials around in a miniature black handbag while ramping up her height with white platform heels.

Meanwhile, Brooklyn, 23, cut a neat figure in a brown plaid jacket which he layered with a white Valentino T-shirt and light blue jeans.

He completed his look with black boots and wore his brown locks in a short, shaggy hood, while Nicola wore her matching locks in a sleek center part.

Busy Day: Naomi also went to the L’Oreal Ready To Wear show during the day, alongside Estelle Lefebure

Stylish: she wore a leather jacket with a fishnet cut for appearance, smiling at front row snaps

Giggles: The supermodel and Estelle were cheerful and laughing at each other during the show