Naomi Campbell poses with her daughter, one, in Edward Enninful snap

Naomi Campbell seemed like the doting mother every inch as she cradled her one-year-old daughter in a photo shared by British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful.

The supermodel, 52, who has not revealed her little one's name after reportedly welcoming her via a surrogate in May last year, snuggled up to her toddler in the sweet legacy.

The photo is believed to have been taken during the February 2022 wedding of 50-year-old Edward to Alec Maxwell at Longleat House in Wiltshire.

Edward shared the photo in an Instagram story with his 1.3 million followers yesterday as he wished Burberry Chief Creative Officer Riccardo Tisci a happy birthday.

In the photo, Riccardo appears to be capturing himself, Naomi, Edward and Alec at the lavish February wedding – estimated to have cost at least £600,000 – in a group selfie. Naomi pictured at the wedding

In the photo, Riccardo appears to be capturing himself, Naomi, Edward and Alec at the lavish February wedding – estimated to have cost at least £600,000 – in a group selfie.

Edward and Alec exchanged vows in the picturesque Orangery in the grounds of Longleat House, in Wiltshire, the 16th-century home of Emma Thynn, Marchioness of Bath, and her husband, the 8th Marquess.

An expert estimated that the flowers would have cost around £250,000 for this part of the day alone. Flowers were provided by the sought-after royal florist Simon Lycett.

In addition to Naomi, Kate Moss and Victoria Beckham were other A-listers at the prestigious wedding, partying all night long, drinking bottles of champagne and dining at high-end London caterers Cellar Society, whose clients typically budget in the region of £20,000. up to £100,000.

Naomi looked glamorous and sophisticated as ever in the throwback snap, donning an all black ensemble while peeking into the frame wearing a lace floral headdress.

The supermodel flaunted a flawless makeup look as she accentuated her high cheekbones and rocked a sultry winged eye.

She held onto her one-year-old, whose face was hidden from the gunshot, crouched in a white baby suit and gray hat.

A beloved Edward and Alec shuffled toward each other in the photo.

It comes like last month Naomi revealed she has an “amazing baby whisperer” when she gave a rare insight into motherhood with her 14-month-old daughter.

The stunner said that her child, whose name is still unknown, is growing up to be ‘very tough’.

Naomi told BBC News after receiving an honorary doctorate from the University of the Creative Arts (UCA): ‘She’s very tough. She falls down, she doesn’t cry. She doesn’t cry much at all.’

When asked if her daughter is a ‘good sleeper’, she added: ’12 hours [sleep]. We got her at 12 when she was about two months. I have a wonderful baby whisperer.’

Naomi is extremely private about her daughter and didn’t reveal she was expecting a child until she announced her arrival in an Instagram post.

In an interview with British Vogue, Naomi insisted that her daughter had not been adopted as she showed her face for the first time.

The supermodel stunned fans by announcing the birth of her daughter in May, just weeks after she appeared on the New York Fashion Week runway without a visible baby bump.

But she says the child — whose biological father has never been named — is hers amid growing speculation about her biological ancestry.

Speak with British Vogue Earlier this year, while posing with her daughter for an exclusive cover shoot, the model confirmed: “She’s not adopted – she’s my child.”

Naomi played coy during the new interview, and despite confirmation that her daughter has not been adopted, she declined to elaborate on her firstborn.

However, she admitted that very few of her wide circle of friends and relatives knew that she intended to grow older.

She explained: “I can count on one hand the number of people who knew I had her. But she is the greatest blessing I can ever imagine. It’s the best thing I’ve ever done.’

The supermodel – who is believed to be single – surprised her Instagram followers when she shared a photo of her cradling her newborn daughter and stated that she has never felt a “greater love.”

Naomi offered a first look at her new arrival with a photo of her daughter, whose name has not been released, and wrote: ‘A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother.

“So honored to have this gentle soul in my life, there are no words to describe the lifelong bond I now share with you, my angel. There is no greater love.’