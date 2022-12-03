Naomi Campbell looks effortlessly chic in a plunging grey suit

The stars were on Saturday night for the Dior menswear show in Giza, Egypt.

Naomi Campbell led the arrivals looking effortlessly chic in a deep gray suit – while Lila Moss, Suki Waterhouse, her beau Robert Pattinson and Lewis Hamilton were also on hand.

The model, 52, showed off some cleavage in the low-cut number with a long jacket cinched in at the waist and wide-leg trousers.

Event: Stars including Naomi Campbell (above), Lila Moss and Suki Waterhouse attended the Dior menswear show in Giza, Egypt on Saturday night

She completed the look with light gray suede heels and wore her long dark locks in a poker straight style while opting for radiant makeup.

Elsewhere, actress and model Suki, 30, looked pretty in a piny gray sheer dress with frilly sleeves as she posed in front of a storm.

She styled her blonde locks in loose waves and opted for a bright red lip to add a splash of bright color to the look.

Radiant: Lila, 20, looked stunning in a cream suit and turtleneck which she paired with nude heels and a white bag

Raising a Storm: Meanwhile, Suki made sure all eyes were on her in her classy dress while attending

Looking good: Naomi Campbell led the arrivals looking effortlessly chic in a deep gray suit

Glowing: Elsewhere actress and model Suki, 30, looked beautiful in a piny gray sheer dress with frilly sleeves as she posed before a storm

She was joined by her actor beau Robert, 36, who wore a nice white suit and gray turtleneck.

The A-list couple first started dating in 2018 and have kept their romance low-key ever since.

Also at the Dior event was Lila, 20, who looked stunning in a cream suit and turtleneck that she paired with nude heels and a white bag.

Elsewhere, driver Lewis Hamilton, 37, showed off his sense of style in a gray and black jacket.

Together: She was accompanied by her actor beau Robert, 36, who wore a nice white suit and gray turtleneck

Love: The A-list couple first started dating in 2018 and have kept their romance low-key ever since

In a good mood: Lila couldn’t keep the smile off her face as she created a storm for the cameras in Giza

Suki’s outing comes after she revealed songwriting was “the one thing I had that couldn’t be judged at all” when she recently celebrated the release of her new record, Milk Teeth.

She revealed the revealing details in an interview with The Independent.

Suki discussed how she thought she was seen in the public eye before through the lens of high-profile relationships with the likes of Bradley Cooper and Robert.

Fashion: Also at the Dior event was driver Lewis Hamilton, 37, who showed off his sense of style in a gray and black jacket

Beauty: Naomi completed the look with light gray suede heels and wore her long dark locks in a straight poker style while opting for radiant makeup

Honestly: Suki’s outing comes after she revealed that songwriting was “the only thing I had that couldn’t be judged at all,” while recently celebrating the release of her new record, Milk Teeth.

Candid: Suki discussed how she thought she was seen in the public eye before through the lens of high-profile relationships with the likes of Bradley Cooper and Robert

Flawless: Lila was radiant with smooth natural makeup and a pale pink lip

She said, “Most things in my life, since I was 20, have been terribly public and embarrassing, but this (songwriting) was something I had control over.”

In November, Suki’s latest music was released, almost ten years after her first single ‘Brutally’ was released on YouTube.

On Instagram, the model turned singer said, “Milk Teeth is out!!!!!”

Tough: She said, “Most things in my life, since I was 20, have been terribly public and embarrassing, but this (songwriting) was something I had control over”

Well done: Suki’s latest music was released in November, almost a decade after her first single ‘Brutally’ was released on YouTube

Looking Neat: Robert wore his white linen suit which he paired with the gray top and black shoes

Smoldering: His good looks were on display when he went on a storm at the fashion event on Saturday

The caption continued, “I can’t tell you what it means to me that these first songs I ever made are now being released together and on an EP (extended play) along with neon commercials.

“Each part of the past seven years has been a process that has only been possible with the expertise and love of the people around me.

“Thank you so much (to those) who have been on this journey with me from the beginning. We have vinyl!!!’

His Career: Robert is an English actor known for starring in both big-budget and independent films

Quirky: Lewis paired his sheer jacket with a turtleneck and shiny padded pants for the event

All smiles: Lewis looked in good spirits as he grinned at the event as he posed for the cameras

Eerie: The models walked the runway in Egypt with pyramids in the background

Amazing: Dior’s massive lineup was unbelievable

Setting: The outdoor event created an incredible atmosphere as the models showed off their gear