Naomi Campbell goes TOPLESS beneath an animal print robe for W magazine’s 50th anniversary shoot

If age really is a number, Naomi Campbell seems to have lost count when she starred in a new cover shoot for W Magazine’s 50th Anniversary Issue.

The seemingly timeless British supermodel is one of 17 runway stars featured in the new issue, a celebration of household names and rising stars in the fashion industry.

Wearing nothing more than an extravagant animal-print dress, Naomi, 52, is at her best as she gives the camera a smoldering look at one of three new photos taken exclusively for the fashion bible.

In an instant, she reveals her svelte physique as she poses topless over skimpy black underwear, her modesty barely protected by a cluster of statement pearl necklaces.

A third image, chosen by W to serve as one of the 17 cover shots, shows Naomi modeling a netted dress as she leans back over a huge, blue-marked rock.

Speaking to the magazine about her undeniable impact on the fashion industry, the supermodel admits that she uses her far-reaching influence to help uplift young designers.

She said, “First of all, I love what I do. You have to, to have a career that really takes off. There is no career strategy on my side, but right now I like to use the platform I have to help young designers.

“The kids I work with are not just in the markets we know, but in Africa, the Middle East, India…and because people know me and I’m so good at the fashion world over time understand, I can give them the attention they deserve.

“Fashion has brought me so much, and it’s my philosophy to share that.”

In partnership with US department store Bergdorf Goodman to celebrate a half-century of print, W magazine will feature all 17 covers, as well as vintage covers from previous years.

They will be shown in three custom windows for 12 days starting Sept. 7 during New York Fashion Week.

Other models appearing in the latest issue include Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Cindy Crawford, Karlie Kloss, Christy Turlington Burns, Amber Valletta and Precious Lee.