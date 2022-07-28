Naomi Biden to marry on South Lawn of White House in November

Naomi Biden announced Thursday that she will be holding her wedding on the South Lawn of the White House when she tied the knot with fiancé Peter Neal on Nov. 19.

Sooo not sure how best to update but this was supposed to be weeks ago…but we finally figured out where the ceremony will be…and much to the relief of the Secret Service and with the approval of the dogs … we are getting married at the Zuiderveld! I couldn’t be more excited,” she wrote on Twitter, adding a photo of the South Lawn with the Washington Monument and Jefferson Memorial visible in the distance.

Hunter Biden’s daughter Naomi previously announced that Joe and Jill Biden would be holding her wedding reception at the White House, but did not say where the wedding would take place.

At the time, the East Wing said the president and first lady would pay for their granddaughter’s wedding reception.

Holding the wedding at 1600 Pennsyvlania Avenue makes it much easier for the required level of security wherever the president goes.

And sticking to the South Lawn, instead in the Rose Garden, where previous White House weddings have taken place, will allow many, many more guests. The Biden clan is a big one and they are known for holding large gatherings for memorable family events.

There have been 18 weddings hosted by presidents and first ladies at the White House. Naomi’s will be number 19.

Naomi and Peter Biden will hold their wedding and reception at the White House on November 19

The couple, founded by a mutual friend, got engaged in September

Naomi and Peter at the White House on inauguration night in January 2021, with the South Lawn visible behind them

Naomi Biden, 28, got engaged to longtime boyfriend Peter Neal, 24, in September.

It has not been announced who will design her dress, but Naomi and her sister Finnegan were spotted at the Ralph Lauren show at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City in late March.

Peter Neal was with them.

Naomi is the son of the president, Hunter Biden, and his ex-wife, Kathleen Buhle.

She is a lawyer based in Washington DC. Peter studied law at the University of Pennsylvania.

The couple have been in a relationship for about four years after meeting in New York City where they were put on a date by a mutual friend.

Peter proposed near his childhood home in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, wearing a ring with the band of his grandmother’s engagement ring.

President Joe Biden’s granddaughters Naomi (center) and Finnegan (right) attended the Ralph Lauren fashion show in New York City on Tuesday with Naomi’s fiancé, Peter Neal (left)

Masked President Joe Biden (L), departs The Hamilton restaurant on Feb. 16, where he had lunch with granddaughters Finnegan (R) and Naomi (C) and Naomi’s fiancée Peter Neal (back)

The Biden family in Detroit during the 2020 presidential primaries, including Hunter’s then-girlfriend Melissa Cohen (second from left), and Hunter and Finnegan (the two at the end on the right) with Joe and Jill in the middle

First daughter Tricia Nixon married Ed Cox in the rose garden on June 12, 1971, at one of the White House’s more famous weddings; her father, President Richard Nixon, walked her down the aisle

The last wedding to take place at the White House was on October 19, 2013, when Pesident Barack Obama’s photographer Pete Souza married Patti Lease in the Rose Garden. Obama was present.

The last family marriages were when, on May 28, 1994, Anthony Rodham – Hillary Clinton’s brother – married Nicole Boxer during Bill Clinton’s tenure.

First daughter Tricia Nixon married Ed Cox in the rose garden on June 12, 1971, at one of the White House’s more famous weddings. Her father, President Richard Nixon, walked her down the aisle.

There is also a long history of presidential children getting married at the residence or having a reception there. James Monroe, John Quincy Adams, John Tyler, and Ulysses S. Grant all saw weddings during their tenures.

Modern first daughters Chelsea Clinton and Jenna Hager married elsewhere.

Chelsea’s father was not president at the time of her marriage. Jenna’s father was and George W. Bush hosted a reception for his daughter at the White House, even though her wedding was in their home state of Texas.