Nanoscale liquid phase changes revealed

Millions of barrels of oil are produced daily from shale reservoirs, but a significant amount remains untouched, trapped in nanoscale molecular pores. Current reservoir models cannot predict the behavior or recovery of oil at this scale, so companies cannot accurately estimate production volumes for financial investors.

Texas A&M University researchers built and tested (possibly) the smallest nanopore-scale lab-on-a-chip (LOC) research platform to investigate complex nanoscale fluid behaviors so that they could calculate them.

dr. Hadi Nasrabadi, Dr. Debjyoti Banerjee and their graduate students, Qi Yang and Ran Bi, co-designed the ultra-small LOC and had it fabricated at Texas A&M facilities such as the AggieFab Nanofabrication Facility and the Microscopy and Imaging Center. The device allows them to visually study and record the liquid to vapor and back to liquid phase changes, oil and other elements continue on a scale similar to conditions in a shale reservoir.

“This was the first time I did a project where the company representatives were more interested in the equations we discovered than the experimental data we produced,” said Banerjee, the James J. Cain ’51 Faculty Fellow I in the J. Mike Walker ’66 Department of Mechanical Engineering. “It’s a bizarre example of how thermodynamic equations can affect a company’s stock price. The equation is about estimating how much oil reserves a company owns or can produce, and this affects their value on Wall Street, or if they take out a financial loan against it.” a certain interest rate.

Why phase change is important

Self-contained LOCs with small fluid volume are common today, such as home COVID-19 antibody test kits or blood sugar monitors. However, applying LOCs to petroleum research is rare and took several phases for this project.

Nasrabadi and Banerjee started with 50 nanometers (nm) diameter test channels in their LOCs before moving to 2nm diameter channels, which are slightly smaller than the width of a DNA strand. At this scale, matching tight shale layers, oil responds to temperature, pressure and confinement fluctuations by vibrating with idiosyncratic thermodynamic movements from liquid to gas and back again phase changes. Since producing oil from unconventional shale reservoirs is still a learning process, these changes are largely unexplored, but they are impacting oil recovery and erode the confidence of financial investors.

“The industry is currently not providing the oil they estimate, and this is unintentional in my opinion,” said Nasrabadi, the Aghorn Energy Career Development Professor in the Harold Vance Department of Petroleum Engineering. “Our research shows that nanopore behavior influences production, which explains the difference in recovery.”

Problems with sensitivity

The study also had delivery issues because three challenges went hand in hand with doing experiments on such a small scale. First, the researchers had to learn and implement atomic force microscopy to characterize the LOC channel, since 2 nm is smaller than the wavelength of visible light, and the channel had to be inspected and measured accurately. Second, they quickly learned that certain conditions, such as humidity in the air or a car driving past the building, can cause enough disturbance or vibration to reject the results of the experiments. Third, it proved difficult to get images of the idiosyncratic phase change reactions because the camera needed a certain number of photons or fundamental light particles. Small adjustments were needed continuously to improve the experiment recordings.

It took about two years for the research to yield instant, digitally captured images that aided observational studies of liquid-to-vapor to liquid transitions on a scale never before explored. Nasrabadi, Banerjee, Yang and Bi wrote a paper on the work, which was published by Langmuir in August 2022.

The experiments were conducted at pressures up to 100 pounds per square inch (psi), but the researchers hope to increase the levels to match actual reservoir conditions, which can range from 1,000 to 5,000 psi. They also hope to raise temperatures to more than 300 degrees Fahrenheit. These higher parameters were possible with LOCs containing 10-nm scaling channels, but the 2-nm chip will need a few design tweaks first.

“We also want to vary the LOC design to mimic the conditions of shale formation, such as using etched channels that mimic the irregularities in the rock,” Nasrabadi said.

Non-petroleum applications

Banerjee once worked in Silicon Valley, where he obtained 17 patents and marketed LOC platforms for a variety of biotechnology and nanotechnology start-ups. He then noticed irregular flows of liquids at the nanoscale, but had no way of determining why they were occurring.

Years later, conversations Banerjee had with Nasrabadi about the interesting fluid confinement problems in shale reservoirs sparked a long collaboration that led to their project for the Crisman Institute. The success of the project has led to different conversations and ideas.

Banerjee believes the research has come full circle because the changes they made to reduce the LOC scale to below the size of a single DNA strand now allow for better genome or genetic materials research. But the potential doesn’t stop there.

“At the 2-nm scale, even under normal pressure and temperature conditions, a nano-entrapped fluid can exhibit properties similar to supercritical behavior,” Banerjee said. “And that has important implications for our understanding of supercritical fluids. Such insights could have profound implications for energy production, space exploration and biotechnology applications. It’s truly remarkable.”

More information:

Qi Yang et al, Direct observation of the vapor-liquid phase transition and hysteresis in 2nm nanochannels, Langmuir (2022). Qi Yang et al, Direct observation of the vapor-liquid phase transition and hysteresis in 2nm nanochannels,(2022). DOI: 10.1021/acs.langmuir.2c00590

Provided by Texas A&M University

