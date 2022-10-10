Nanomaterial from the Middle Ages

Nanoscale (2022). DOI: 10.1039/D2NR03367D” width=”800″ height=”406″/> PXCT 3D images of the 35-year-old Zwischgold sample with the addition of (a) Au, (b) Ag (with transparent cavities), (c) “silver corrosion products” and (d) other segments. (e) Stack plot of the depth profile of the monolayer portion of the sample aligned with the main layer of the Au segment. Credit: nanoscale (2022). DOI: 10.1039/D2NR03367D



To gild sculptures in the late Middle Ages, artists often applied ultra-thin gold foil backed by a silver base coat. For the first time, scientists at the Paul Scherrer Institute PSI have managed to create 3D nanoscale images of this material, known as Zwischgold. The photos show that this was a very advanced medieval production technique and show why restoring such precious gilded artifacts is so difficult.

The samples examined at the Swiss Light Source SLS using one of the most advanced microscopy methods were unusual even for the highly experienced PSI team: tiny samples of materials taken from an altar and wooden statues from the 15th century. The altar is said to have been made in southern Germany around 1420 and has long stood in a mountain chapel on Alp Leiggern in the Swiss canton of Valais.

Today it can be seen in the Swiss National Museum (Landesmuseum Zurich). In the middle you see Mary rocking with baby Jesus. The material sample was taken from a fold in the Virgin Mary’s robe. The small samples of the other two medieval structures were supplied by the Historical Museum of Basel.

The material was used to gild the sacred figures. It is actually not gold leaf but a special double sided foil of gold and silver where the gold can be ultra thin as it is supported by the silver base. This material, known as Zwischgold (part gold) was considerably cheaper than using pure gold leaf.

“Although Zwischgold was widely used in the Middle Ages, very little was known about this material until now,” says PSI physicist Benjamin Watts: “So we wanted to examine the samples using 3D technology that can visualize extremely fine details. ”

Although other microscopy techniques had previously been used to examine Zwischgold, they only provided a 2D cross-section through the material. In other words, it was only possible to view the surface of the cut segment, rather than look into the material. The scientists were also concerned that cutting it would have changed the sample’s structure.

The advanced microscopy imaging method in use today, ptychographic tomography, provides for the first time a 3D image of Zwischgold’s exact composition.

X-rays generate a diffraction pattern

The PSI scientists conducted their research using X-rays produced by the Swiss light source SLS. These produce tomographs that display nanoscale details, in other words, millionths of a millimeter.

“Ptychography is quite an advanced method because there is no objective lens that forms an image directly on the detector,” explains Watts. Ptychography actually produces a diffraction pattern of the illuminated area, in other words an image with dots of different intensities.

By manipulating the sample in a precisely defined manner, it is possible to generate hundreds of overlapping diffraction patterns. “We can then combine these diffraction patterns like a kind of giant Sudoku puzzle and figure out what the original image looked like,” says the physicist. A series of ptychographic images from different directions can be combined to create a 3D tomogram.

The advantage of this method is the extremely high resolution. “We knew that the thickness of Mary’s Zwischgold sample was on the order of hundreds of nanometers,” explains Watts. “So we had to be able to reveal even smaller details.”

The scientists achieved this using ptychographic tomography, as they report in their latest paper in the journal nanoscale. “The 3D images clearly show how thin and even the gold layer is over the silver base layer,” said Qing Wu, lead author of the publication.

The art historian and conservation scientist completed her Ph.D. at the University of Zurich, in collaboration with PSI and the Swiss National Museum. “A lot of people had assumed that the technology wasn’t particularly advanced in the Middle Ages,” Wu notes. “On the contrary, this was not the Dark Ages, but a period when metallurgy and gilding techniques were incredibly well developed.”

Secret recipe revealed

Unfortunately, there are no records of how Zwischgold was produced at the time. “We think the artisans kept their recipe a secret,” Wu says. However, based on nanoscale images and documents from later eras, the art historian now knows the method used in the 15th century: first the gold and silver were hammered separately into thin foils, with the gold film having to be much thinner than the silver.

Then the two metal foils were machined together. Wu describes the process: “This required special percussion tools and pouches with different inserts of different materials into which the foils were inserted,” Wu explains. This was a rather complicated procedure that required highly trained specialists.

“Our examination of Zwischgold samples showed that the average thickness of the gold layer was about 30 nanometers, while gold leaf produced in the same period and region was about 140 nanometers thick,” explains Wu. “This method saved on gold, which was much more expensive.” At the same time, there was also a very strict hierarchy of materials: gold leaf was used to make, for example, the halo of one figure, while Zwischgold was used for the robe.

Because this material has less shine, the artists often used it to color the hair or beards of their images. “It’s unbelievable how someone could make such a nanoscale material using only hand tools,” Watts said. Medieval craftsmen also took advantage of a unique property of gold and silver crystals when pressed together: their morphology is preserved throughout the metal film. “A lucky coincidence of nature that makes this technique work,” says the physicist.

Gold surface turns black

However, the 3D images reveal one drawback of using Zwischgold: the silver can penetrate and cover the gold layer. The silver moves surprisingly fast, even at room temperature. Within days, a thin layer of silver completely covers the gold. At the surface, the silver comes into contact with water and sulfur in the air and corrodes.

“As a result, the gold surface of the Zwischgold turns black over time,” explains Watts. “The only thing you can do about this is seal the surface with a varnish so that the sulfur doesn’t attack the silver and form silver sulfide.” The craftsmen using Zwischgold were aware of this problem from the start. They used resin, glue or other organic substances as varnish. “But over hundreds of years, this protective layer has broken down, allowing corrosion to continue,” Wu explains.

The corrosion also causes more and more silver to migrate to the surface, creating a gap under the Zwischgold. “We were surprised at how clearly this gap could be seen under the metal layer,” Watts said. Especially in the sample of Mary’s robes, the Zwischgold had clearly separated from the undercoat.

“This gap can cause mechanical instability and we expect that in some cases only the protective coating over the Zwischgold will hold the metal foil in place,” Wu warns. This is a huge problem for the restoration of historical artifacts because the silver sulfide is embedded in the varnish layer or even further down.

“If we remove the unsightly products of corrosion, the varnish layer also falls away and we lose everything,” says Wu. She hopes that in the future it will be possible to develop a special material that can be used to fill the gap and hold the Zwischgold. “With ptychographic tomography, we were able to determine how well such a consolidation material would perform its task,” says the art historian.

Preserving the structure of gold and silver in alloys

