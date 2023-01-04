Nanoleaf’s hands-free lights could be smarter than Philips Hue

Forget TVs and games consoles, innovative smart home tech is all the rage at this year’s CES show – and we may have finally seen a new intelligent lighting solution to rival Philips Hue’s range of industry-leading bulbs.

The best smart bulbs lets you instantly change the atmosphere in your home with the tap of a smartphone, and the Philips Hue Color Ambiance has been ranked as our top choice of smart bulbs available since 2021. Now, though, Nanoleaf has upped its smart home game by unveiling an impressive intelligent lighting system – dubbed the Sense + Control family – at CES 2023.

