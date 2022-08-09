Nanny cam images of dermatologist ‘poisoning her radiologist husband with Drano’ emerge

A California dermatologist arrested on suspicion of poisoning her husband was reportedly caught in the act after her partner set up a nanny cam in the couple’s kitchen at their $2.7 million home.

Footage shows Yue ‘Emily’ Yu, 45, putting Drano – a branded plunger – in her husband Jack Chen’s hot lemonade several times.

Chen, a radiologist, told police he had fallen ill and suffered serious injuries before handing them the video evidence he believes proves his claim.

Chen, who now wants a divorce after 10 years of marriage, claimed that Yu abused him and their two children for years, with the dermatologist once yelling at the young people to “die,” according to court documents obtained by the New York Post.

Footage shows Yue ‘Emily’ Yu, 45, putting Drano – a branded plunger – into her husband Jack Chen’s hot lemonade several times

Chen, a radiologist, told police he had fallen ill and suffered serious injuries before handing them the video evidence he believes proves his claim.

“When Emily gets frustrated and yells at the kids, she often uses a Chinese phrase that translates to ‘die,'” Chen wrote in a court statement when he sought a restraining order against his wife.

“She also tells the kids, ‘Your head’s got a problem,’ ‘Your head is sick,’ ‘Go fuck yourself,’ goddamn idiot, ‘stupid motherfucker’ and ‘get the f**k out of my way,’ Chen wrote.

Yu was arrested around 6 p.m. Thursday night outside her dermatology office in Mission Viejo, about 24 miles from the couple’s home in Irvine, Calif., Lieutenant Bill Bingham told DailyMail.com.

Bingham said Chen called the Irvine Police Department earlier in the day on Thursday and shared with them that he was “poisoned by his wife” and said he had “video evidence to share.”

dr. Yue P Yu, pictured, has been arrested over claims she deliberately tried to poison her husband

“Our officers watched the video,” Bingham said, before Yu was arrested on suspicion of poisoning her husband.

Bingham added: “The allegations made by the husband were incredibly serious and we thought it was important to quickly investigate the case based on the allegation.”

Yu has not been charged, but Chen has been given a temporary restraining order against his wife while the police continue their investigation.

No motive for the shocking crime has emerged. Yu, who works at the Providence Healthcare system in Mission Viejo, has had a photo of her work removed from her employer’s website. According to a spokesperson, they cooperated with the police.

Chen said he and Yu met in 2011, and the couple married a year later on July 4, 2012.

Chen claimed his wife’s behavior changed after their son and daughter, who are now seven and eight years old, were born in 2013 and 2014. He also claimed that Yu’s mother, Yuqin ‘Amy’ Gu, also verbally and physically abused their children.

“Even when two-year-old Emily and Amy verbally and then physically abused… [our son and daughter] those intensified as they got older,” Chen said. “They are both verbally and physically abusive to me.” He said the women would call the kids “damn stupid”.

Footage shows Yue ‘Emily’ Yu, 45, putting Drano – a branded plunger – into her husband Jack Chen’s hot lemonade several times

Chen claimed that Yu hit her daughter when she was three years old for wetting the bed. Yu is also said to have hit her son on the head and arms when he was two.

“If the kids fall asleep without permission, even if she wakes them up after 11 p.m., demand it.” [they] go to her room, close the door and make her cry,’ he said.

“At the end she would sometimes tell the kids to go outside and then slammed the door behind them, making them cry outside her door.”

When the kids played the piano after school, Yu would reportedly tell them they were “f***ing stupid” until they cried.

After the alleged poisoning, Bingham said Chen began to develop symptoms that worsened over the past month.

He said Chen sought medical treatment when he became ill, but could not provide details as to whether blood tests revealed the poison in his bloodstream.

“Due to the integrity of the case, it appears that the poisoning occurred over time,” Bingham said.

Yu was arrested at her office after being questioned by the police.

“Our detectives contacted Yu as she left her station. They questioned her and, following her interrogation, detectives arrested her.’

He added: ‘She [Yue Yu] was arrested under a section of California law alleging that she miserably placed a poison or harmful substance in food, drink, medicine or pharmaceutical product,” he said.

The alleged poison attacks allegedly took place at their $2.7 million mansion in Irvine, California

Bingham told DailyMail.com that they have not discovered any connection between this incident and Yu’s employment.

The motive is still under investigation. It looks like it was a domestic incident between a man and a woman.’

The man told officers he suspected she had poisoned him and put on surveillance video to confirm this.

Bingham told DailyMail.com he has seen cases of “accidental poisoning in children” but said cases of “deliberate poisoning” are uncommon.

“I’ve been doing this for 22 years and this is a highly unusual and unique case,” he said.

The couple lived together in a $2.7 million house in Irvine, California.

After Yu’s arrest, a search warrant was executed by Irvine police officers in the house.

The attack is said to have left Chen badly injured, although he is now recovering from his injuries.

Yu’s lawyer said his client denied poisoning her husband or abusing him or their children, the Post reports.