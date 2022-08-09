Nanny cam catches Cali woman putting Drano in husband’s lemonade

Advertisement

A California dermatologist arrested on suspicion of poisoning her husband was reportedly caught in the act after her partner set up a babysitting camera in the couple’s kitchen at their $2.7 million home. Footage shows Yue ‘Emily’ Yu, 45, putting Drano – a branded plunger – in her husband Jack Chen’s hot lemonade several times.

Chen, a radiologist, told police he had fallen ill and suffered serious injuries before handing them the video evidence he believes proves his claim. Chen, now seeking a divorce after 10 years of marriage, claimed that Yu abused him and their two children for years, with the dermatologist once yelling at the youths to “die,” according to court documents obtained by the New York Post.

Yu was arrested around 6 p.m. Thursday outside her dermatology office in Mission Viejo, about 15 miles from the couple’s home in Irvine, California, Lieutenant Bill Bingham told DailyMail.com. Bingham said Chen called the Irvine Police Department earlier in the day on Thursday and shared with them that he was “poisoned by his wife” and said he had “video evidence to share.” “Our officers watched the video,” Bingham said, before Yu was arrested on suspicion of poisoning her husband.

Bingham added: “The allegations made by the husband were incredibly serious and we thought it was important to quickly investigate the case based on the allegation.” Yu has not been charged, but Chen has been given a temporary restraining order against his wife while the police continue their investigation. Shown: file photo of Drano.

No motive for the shocking crime has emerged. Yu, who works at the Providence Healthcare system in Mission Viejo, has had a photo of her work removed from her employer’s website. According to a spokesperson, they cooperated with the police. Chen said he and Yu met in 2011, and the couple married a year later on July 4, 2012. Chen claimed his wife’s behavior changed after their son and daughter, who are now seven and eight years old, were born in 2013 and 2014. claimed that Yu’s mother, Yuqin ‘Amy’ Gu, also verbally and physically abused their children.

After the alleged poisoning, Bingham said Chen began to develop symptoms that worsened over the past month. He said Chen sought medical treatment when he became ill, but was unable to provide details about whether a blood test revealed the poison in his bloodstream. “Due to the integrity of the case, it appears that the poisoning occurred over time,” Bingham said. Yu was arrested at her office after being questioned by the police.