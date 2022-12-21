Nancy Pelosi’s San Francisco home didn’t receive security review in four years before October’s violent attack, Capitol Police chief says

For the violent assault on her husband end of October, the security of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi California home had not been reviewed by United States Capitol Police since 2018, Police Chief Thomas Manger told CNN’s Pamela Brown in an exclusive interview Tuesday.

legislators have press reply about security outages on the night of October 28, when the alleged attacker broke into the couple’s San Francisco home and attacked Paul Pelosi with a hammer. According to court documents, he was looking for the speaker, who was in Washington at the time.

In a November letter obtained exclusively by CNN, Democratic Rep. Zoe Lofgren of California, the chairman of the House Administration Committee, asked the USCP for detailed answers about the lack of security in the Pelosis home, including why the residence had not received an alarm. assessment in the past four years.

It is unclear which recommendations Capitol Police made in 2018 and which were approved by Congress to be implemented. But the USCP has assessed the Pelosis home since the attack and will conduct more frequent security assessments, Manger told CNN.

“Any time there is a change in leadership position, we will conduct an updated assessment,” said Manger, noting that members can also request the security assessments.

Henry Connelly, Pelosi’s director of communications, told CNN that her office would not discuss security issues in response to questions about whether she had previously requested those reviews.

In 2021, Pelosi was the subject of 632 threat cases opened by the USCP, according to Lofgren’s letter, more than 6% of all threat cases overseen by the Capitol Police last year. According to the letter, at least 24 of those threats have been submitted to the Justice Department for possible prosecution.

“We had more people focusing on her safety than any other congresswoman because of the number of threats she had,” Manger said of the California Democrat’s security, which is heavily policed ​​both in and outside Washington, DC. The Democrats lost control of the House in last month’s midterm elections, and Pelosi did not seek re-election for the caucus leadership.

Manger said the USCP needs to improve the “security stance” for whoever is the speaker of the House or any member who has received Pelosi’s number of threats.

“The level of violence in our country against political officials, government officials, is really at a point where I think it’s as dangerous as it’s ever been to be an elected official,” Manger said, noting that the number of threats has only increased. since his appointment in July 2021.

Threats and violence against members of Congress are not new. Democratic then-Rep. Gabby Giffords of Arizona was nearly killed after being shot in the head in 2011 and Republican Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana was shot and wounded while training for a 2017 congressional charity baseball game. But politicians from both parties, as well as election officialshave received a wave of recent and increasing threats.

When asked if the Capitol Police Department would provide greater security for members and their immediate families, Manger said it was looking at ways to bolster lawmakers’ security when they are in Washington and protect their homes in their home districts. although he declined to offer specifics.

He acknowledged that it is an ongoing concern to ensure the safety of legislators when they are in their districts. “We need to make sure we work better with state and local law enforcement to get things in order ahead of time, not waiting for a crisis, not waiting for a threat,” Manger said, adding that the USCP is building relationships with local law enforcement officials to communicate about the moves of lawmakers and any threats they may face.

The Capitol Police Department has been working to fill hundreds of job openings, hiring 280 officers this year and also contracting 40 to 50 unarmed guards to check security badges and credentials of individuals already in the Capitol.

However, despite their renewed efforts, Manger noted that the threat levels are not something the Capitol police can control.

“It’s just the sheer magnitude of what we’re dealing with now versus what we were dealing with years ago,” Manger said. “I’m not so sure there’s much the Capitol police can do to quell that. So our responsibility is that we just have to deal with the growing numbers.”

The-CNN-Wire

