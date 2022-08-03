Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan’s parliament in Taipei on 1st full day of trip to hotly contested island
Nancy Pelosi arrives at Taiwan’s parliament on the first full day of travel to a hotly contested island nation – but the route remains shrouded in secrecy after China accused Biden of ‘conspiracy’ with her on tour
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited the Taiwanese Parliament in Taipei on her first full day of her trip to the island.
She was spotted in the building Wednesday morning local time, wearing a white pantsuit, turquoise blouse, pearl necklace and a matching white face mask.
She was surrounded by a group of lawmakers wearing masks with the colors of both the Taiwanese and American flags.
Pelosi is the most senior US official to visit the island in 25 years.
She said in a statement Tuesday that her visit “honours America’s unwavering commitment to supporting Taiwan’s vibrant democracy.”
This is a story in development. Come back for updates.
Nancy Pelosi holds a bouquet of flowers seemingly gifted to her by Taiwanese lawmakers