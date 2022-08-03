Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan’s parliament in Taipei on 1st full day of trip to hotly contested island

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited the Taiwanese Parliament in Taipei on her first full day of her trip to the island.

She was spotted in the building Wednesday morning local time, wearing a white pantsuit, turquoise blouse, pearl necklace and a matching white face mask.

She was surrounded by a group of lawmakers wearing masks with the colors of both the Taiwanese and American flags.

Pelosi is the most senior US official to visit the island in 25 years.

She said in a statement Tuesday that her visit “honours America’s unwavering commitment to supporting Taiwan’s vibrant democracy.”

This is a story in development. Come back for updates.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited the Taiwanese Parliament in Taipei on her first full day of her trip to the island.