Nancy Pelosi scolds GOP members for anti-FBI talk

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reprimanded Republicans for verbal attacks on the FBI by some of its members in the wake of Monday’s raid on former President Donald Trump’s Florida home, Mar-a-Lago.

“You’d think there would be an adult in the Republican room who would say, calm down, see what the facts are, and let’s go with that instead of — again — instigating attacks on law enforcement,” Pelosi told reporters on Monday. a Friday night. press conference.

Members of Trump’s party have called for Justice Department investigations and for the FBI to “defund” in the wake of Monday’s raid on Trump’s Florida home and private club.

Republicans have turned their anger on the FBI in the wake of Monday’s raid on Mar-a-Lago, the home and private club of former President Donald Trump.

A gunman was killed Thursday after trying to break into an FBI facility in Cincinnati.

The suspect was reportedly in Washington, DC around the time of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, but was not among those charged with looting the Capitol.

Some House Republicans continue their verbal attack on the FBI Friday morning during a news conference on Capitol Hill.

House Republican No. 3, Rep. Elise Stefanik, punctured the desk, saying the raid so close to the midterm elections represented “complete abuse and exceeding of his authority.”

“And as the American people know, unfortunately this is the same leadership that protected Hillary Clinton, James Comey and continues to protect Hunter Biden,” Stefanik claimed.

The FBI is currently headed by a Trump appointee, Christopher Wray, and the DOJ’s own Inspector General had knocked Comey over for his handling of the Clinton investigation in the run-up to the 2016 election, and spoke about it publicly as it investigation into the Trump campaigns Ties with Russia were kept quiet.

A federal investigation into Hunter Biden is underway.

Rep. Trent Kelly, a Republican from Mississippi, said Attorney General Merrick Garland and the FBI should be held accountable.

“No one is above the law. I heard that yesterday. No one is above the law and that includes the Attorney General and the seventh floor of the FBI,” he said.

GOP Representative Markwayne Mullin asked gathered reporters, ‘Why do you think we should trust the FBI? Where have they earned our trust?’

The Washington Post reported On Thursday evening, federal investigators feared Trump had classified documents related to nuclear weapons among his assets — something the ex-president has since denied.

On Friday, Pelosi was asked if she was concerned about Republicans’ rhetoric in light of the Cincinnati incident.

“As if we need more evidence than a presidential incitement to a Capitol uprising to know if we’re concerned about the safety of members of Congress, our constitution and our law enforcement,” Pelosi said.

Pelosi also revealed that lawmakers met at Zoom on Tuesday, a day after the raid, and were briefed on “enhanced security for members and their staff and families,” which she said was a result of mounting tensions “that have no basis in the truth’.

‘There are no guarantees. We sign up for this. We have to do our job’, the President of the House also acknowledged.

“I know full well how mean they can be, for a long time — but it’s certainly amplified, if that’s the word, aggravated by the president’s statements,” Pelosi said.

Pelosi also told reporters on Friday that she had not been briefed on the actions of the Justice Department.