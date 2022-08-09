Nancy Pelosi Says ‘Nobody’ Is Above The Law After Mar-a-Lago Attack On Trump

Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Tuesday that “no one is above the law” and noted that the FBI raid on Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home would have had some legal justification.

Pelosi, who repeatedly flogged with Trump when she was a speaker and he was president, said she had no special knowledge of Monday’s raid.

“All I know about it is what’s in the public domain. I was surprised it flashed on my phone last night,” said the speaker on MSNBC’s Morning Joe.

‘You need a warrant for such a visit. For a warrant, you need a justification. And that says no one is above the law — not even a president or a former president of the United States.”

The raid is said to be part of an investigation into whether the former president had classified documents with him when he left the White House.

Trump, in his dramatic announcement of the raid Monday night, did not specifically say what federal agents were looking for, only that his Florida home was “under siege, raided and occupied by a large group of FBI agents.”

“They even broke into my safe!” lamented the former president.

Pelosi said she expected more details to be released soon.

“All this, I am sure, will be made known to us in due course. But I have no knowledge of it. I know there’s been some talk or something — more than talk about the president’s documents and how to preserve them for history. And we’ll see what the justification for the raid was. I just do not know. I think everyone was surprised by it,” she said.

FBI agents entered Trump’s residence on Monday and spent hours there in his private office.

The raid was said to have been court-approved and the FBI had given U.S. Secret Service agents in Mar-a-Lago advance notice and cooperated to let them into the property, NBC News reported.

Donald Trump was spotted leaving Trump Tower in New York on Monday night after announcing that his home in Mar-a-Lago had been raided by the FBI

Trump took 15 boxes of material with him in January 2021 after leaving Washington DC. Workers above will move boxes from Trump’s White House on January 14, 2021

Eric Trump said he was the one who got the raid and told his father about it.

“I was the guy who got called this morning and I called my dad to let him know it happened, and I was on it all day,” he told Fox News host Sean Hannity. ‘Welcome to politics in 2020’.

“To have 30 FBI agents — actually more than that — descend to Mar-a-Lago, absolutely, you know, give no notice, go through the gates, loot an office, search a closet — – you know, they broke into a safe. He didn’t even have anything in the safe. I mean, give me a break.’

He blamed the White House of President Joe Biden as the force behind the raid.

“This didn’t come from a local FBI field office in Palm Beach, Florida. Do you know this is coming from? This came from one place and one building, and that’s the White House in Washington, DC. They want to attack a man they see as his biggest threat, Biden’s biggest threat,” Trump said.

Biden’s White House had no heads-up on the matter. Senior White House officials found out via Twitter, the New York Times reported.

The investigation focuses on material Trump brought to Mar-a-Lago after he left the White House. the New York Times particularly if he classified information in his private possession, which would be a violation of federal law.

Trump took 15 boxes of material with him in January 2021 after leaving Washington DC. Estate in South Florida, the AP reported.

The search focused on the area of ​​the club where Trump’s offices and personal quarters are, CNN reported, noting that Trump’s personal attorney, Christinia Bobb, was present during the search.

And at a meeting in Mar-a-Lago earlier this year, Trump’s attorney showed federal investigators documents held on site, including some marked classified, the network noted.

The Justice Department would not say whether Attorney General Merrick Garland personally authorized the search, but it is highly unlikely that a raid on a former president would take place without the AG’s stamp of approval.

In February, the National Archives and Records Administration asked the DoJ to investigate whether the former president had violated federal law. There are multiple statutes governing classified information, including a law punishable by up to five years in prison, making it a crime to delete such information and keep it in an unauthorized location.

National Archives officials recovered 15 boxes of White House materials in mid-January at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence.

Among the items Trump had to return were correspondence with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un that Trump described as “beautiful letters” and a handwritten letter former President Barack Obama left in the Oval Office for his successor.