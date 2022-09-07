Nancy Pelosi rips ‘extreme MAGA ruling’ that employers do NOT need to cover anti-HIV prescriptions

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi unleashed a conservative judge in Texas on Wednesday after ruling that employers are not required to provide employees with coverage for anti-HIV medications.

The California Democrat called the decision “overt homophobia” and said it was a direct result of the Supreme Court’s quashing of Roe v. Wade in June.

She also echoed President Joe Biden’s controversial criticism of the GOP’s pro-Trump faction, which he called “MAGA Republicans.”

“This extreme MAGA ruling comes just months after the Republican-controlled Supreme Court overturned precedent and privacy by overturning Roe v. Wade,” Pelosi said in a statement.

“Since then, House Republicans have mounted a wild, dangerous campaign to punish our most personal decisions, from abortion care to birth control and more.”

As progressives did when the Supreme Court scuttled abortion rights, Pelosi warned there were more privacy-related rights on the chopping block. The message has new urgency for Democrats with less than two months until the November midterm elections to decide which party will control Congress for the second half of Biden’s term.

“With the GOP’s utter disregard for our health, security and freedom, it is only a matter of time before another drug, treatment, vaccine or health service becomes the next target of their extremism,” Pelosi said.

“While extreme MAGA Republicans scramble to rob life-saving drugs, Democrats fiercely defend health freedom, protect access to health care and lower the cost of prescription drugs.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tore ‘extreme MAGA Republicans’ into statement in response to Texas ruling that repealed PrEP provision from Affordable Care Act

U.S. District Judge Reed O’Connor ruled Wednesday that a provision in the Obama-era Affordable Care Act that requires employer-provided health care coverage to include pre-exposure HIV prophylaxis, or PrEP, is unconstitutional.

PrEP is mainly used by non-heterosexual men to protect against HIV/AIDS. It is recommended for anyone at potential risk of HIV infection.

O’Connor, who was appointed by George W. Bush, felt that private health care could be seen as a violation of employers’ religious freedom.

Fort Worth-based U.S. District Judge Reed O’Connor was appointed by George W. Bush. He previously ruled in 2018 that the entire landmark health law was unconstitutional

He also ruled that the mandate arose from a recommendation from an unlawfully appointed advisory body.

Pelosi denounced O’Connor as an extremist in her reactionary statement.

“Today, a radical Republican-appointed federal judge ruled that employers can refuse coverage for PrEP, a drug proven to save lives from HIV/AIDS and a key strategy to end the epidemic,” she said.

“This disturbing decision amounts to overt homophobia: unleashing unimaginable suffering and death, especially among the LGBTQ community. This decision also threatens essential preventive health services guaranteed by the Affordable Care Act, including contraception, vaccinations and routine health screenings.”

Wednesday’s decision wasn’t the first time O’Connor has attempted to repeal at least part of the landmark health bill.

Plaintiffs’ counsel in this current case includes the America First Legal Foundation, a group founded by Stephen Miller, who was an adviser to former Republican President Donald Trump.

The Affordable Car Act, the landmark achievement of former Democratic President Barack Obama, has survived several reviews by the US Supreme Court.

O’Connor declared the entire law unconstitutional in 2018. But the Supreme Court ruled in 2021 that Texas and other challengers were not qualified to pursue that case.