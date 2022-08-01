US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is expected to visit Taiwan on her trip to Asia, despite warnings from China that the military “will not sit still” if she does.

Senior Taiwanese government official and a US official both told CNN that the stop is on her journey, even though it is not on her public itinerary.

The unnamed Taiwanese official said she is expected to stay overnight in Taiwan, and the US official added that Defense Department officials were working on a plan to keep her safe, according to CNN.

China said on Monday that its military “will not stand idly by” when it visits.

The latest warning was issued at a Chinese Foreign Ministry briefing by pokesperson Zhao Lijian, who said that because of Pelosi’s status as the “No. 3 US government official,” a visit to Taiwan, which China claims as its own, would “lead to a huge political impact.”

Pelosi embarked on a tour of four Asian countries early Monday morning in Singapore amid intense speculation she could risk Beijing’s wrath by also visiting self-governed Taiwan.

A handout photo provided by Singapore’s Ministry of Communications and Information (MCI) shows US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (L) and Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong shaking hands during a meeting at the presidential Istana Palace in Singapore, August 1, 2022

US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (L) shakes hands with Singaporean President Halimah Yacob at Istana Presidential Palace in Singapore to begin her tour of Asia and the Indo-Pacific

Pelosi’s plane, a C-40 B/C aircraft is the military version of the Boeing 737-700 business jet

The House Speaker landed in Singapore just before 4:30 a.m. local time, where Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong urged her at a rally to seek “stable” ties with Beijing.

A press release from Pelosi’s office on Sunday said she would be visiting four Asian countries – Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea and Japan.