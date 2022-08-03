Nancy Pelosi hints her GENDER is behind China’s rage over her Taiwan trip

When Beijing erupted over Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan, the Speaker himself noted that a similar visit by an all-male delegation of US senators earlier this year had not resulted in such a storm surge.

“They made a big fuss because I’m the speaker, I think. I don’t know if that was a reason or an excuse,” she said during a press conference with the Taiwanese president. “Because they didn’t say anything when the men came.”

Senators Lindsey Graham (R, SC), Bob Menendez (D, NJ), chairman of the Committee on Foreign Relations, led a six-member group of US senators on the trip. They were traveling on a US Air Force jet, meaning the Biden administration had approved the trip.

China’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian called the April visit “condescending” and “irresponsible” — a far cry from the anger and anger and military exercises that prompted Pelosi’s visit.

Even four months ago, Chinese officials were more concerned about a possible visit from Pelosi than six male senators Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi called the speaker’s planned trip a “red line” for US-China relations.

A bipartisan group of lawmakers pose for a photo with Taiwanese Foreign Minister Joseph Wu after arriving at Taipei Songshan Airport in Taipei, Taiwan on April 14 — a journey that provoked far less anger than Pelosi’s

Even four months ago, Chinese officials were more concerned about a possible visit from Pelosi than six male senators, with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi calling the speaker’s planned trip a “red line” for US-China relations.

Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan was met with fury and fury by Beijing, with amphibious tanks lined up on Chinese beaches across the Taiwan Strait and live fire drills around the median line separating the two countries.

China conducts six days of military exercises around Taiwan that will penetrate territorial waters in what Taipei calls a serious violation of international standards

To complicate matters further, Pelosi flew to Taipei to meet Taiwan’s first female president, Tsai Ing-wen. The third in line for the US presidency said her meeting with Tsai was a moment to “be proud of women’s leadership,” noting that both politicians had broken the glass ceilings in their respective governments.

But how threatened does the Chinese Communist Party feel by women’s empowerment?

“The Communist Party is aggressively enforcing traditional gender norms and reducing women to their role as reproductive tools for the state, dutiful wives, mothers and baby-breeders in the home,” wrote Leta Hong Fincher, a Hong Kong American author, in the statement. Washington Post.

“The party is also waging an unprecedented crackdown on feminist activists as China’s all-male rulers seem to think the entire security state of China would collapse if the women weren’t there.”

Since 2015, women’s rights in China have been reversed under Xi Jinping, starting with the arrest of five female activists for “sorting out fights and causing trouble” after planning a multi-city protest to end sexual harassment in China. public transport.

Although feminism is occasionally regarded as a controversial ideology in Western society, little is noticed how fully its central tenets are integrated into the thinking of the average person when compared to cultures and societies in Asia.

All forms of activism are seen as a form of civil disobedience that the CCP cannot tolerate, meaning progressive ideas such as gender equality are seen as potentially destabilizing.

Since 2015, women’s rights in China have been reversed under Xi Jinping, who “aggressively upholds traditional gender norms and reduces women to their role as reproductive tools for the state, dutiful wives, mothers and baby breeders in the home.”

Xi Jinping has often emphasized the importance of family values. He says ‘small family’ but he has the ‘big family’ in mind [the nation]Xinhua news agency once said, stressing that the Chinese leader relies on a structure in which men are in charge.

What authoritarian states sometimes call “traditional values” often simply serve to entrench methods of control and repression over society.

Russia recently trumped its “traditional values” in a bizarre video praising the country’s virtues in the name of promoting emigration.

“The gender stereotypes or the historical traditional norms are still very much there,” Valarie Tan, an analyst at the Mercator Institute for China Studies in Germany, told me. Al Jazeera.

“I would say even more under Xi Jinping, the expectation is that eventually women will have to marry, take care of the children, grow old and take care of grandchildren,” Tan said.

This top-down attitude is reflected in wider Chinese society by statistics showing that about one in four married Chinese women experience domestic violence, according to a 2013 survey by the All-China Women’s Federation.

A UN survey of the same year involving 1,000 men in a province in central China found that half of the men interviewed reported using physical or sexual violence against a female partner during their lifetime.

Activists say the repeated complaints from victims are often not taken seriously by the police until it is too late, as the issue is often regarded as a private family matter in the country’s conservative culture.

There are also concerns that a recent change to China’s civil code — which introduced a mandatory 30-day cooling off period for couples seeking a divorce — could make it more difficult for victims to leave abusive marriages.

The situation is thought to be so bad that the city of Yiwu, in China’s Zhejiang Province, has even introduced a system whereby people who are getting married check whether their partner has a history of abuse.

ice Prime Minister Sun Chunlan is the only woman among the men of the 25-strong Politburo who runs the gigantic country

In politics, women made up just 83 of 938 elite delegates to the CCP’s most recent National Congress in 2017 — an event held every five years, with the next in the fall.

Even then, Deputy Prime Minister Sun Chunlan is the only woman among the men of the 25-strong Politburo that runs the massive country.

In 70 years of the Chinese Communist Party, there has never been a single woman on the elite Politburo Standing Committee.

‘Why?’ asks Hong Fincher. “I believe that China’s all-male rulers have decided that the systematic subjugation of women is essential to the survival of the Communist Party.”