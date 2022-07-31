Nancy Pelosi Headed to Singapore, Silent on Taiwan

Speaker Nancy Pelosi was set to appear in Singapore on Monday as part of a close Asia tour that has sparked fears, including at the highest levels of the US administration, of dangerously heightened tensions with China over the possibility of her stopping in Taiwan.

Ms. Pelosi has not confirmed whether she will visit Taiwan, a self-governing democracy of 23 million people that China claims as its own territory. But she had suggested a trip to the island this year, which was postponed because she contracted the coronavirus, and when asked recently about her travel plans, she said it was “important for us to show support for Taiwan”.

On Sunday, Ms Pelosi revealed some more details about her itinerary, which she had previously declined to disclose, citing security concerns. Her office said in a pronunciation that her trip, on which she would be accompanied by a small congressional delegation, would include visits to Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea and Japan, to “focus on mutual security, economic partnership and democratic governance in the Indo-Pacific region.” A post on the website of the US Chamber of Commerce in Singapore said Ms Pelosi would attend a cocktail reception hosted by the group Monday afternoon.