Nancy Pelosi has her own ‘please clap’ moment at event celebrating Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act

Nancy Pelosi clumsily struggled to excite a crowd celebrating the signing of Joe Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act Tuesday.

While praising the president’s appeasement bill as the path to curb rampant inflation, the House Speaker received a lukewarm reception from the public, who did not cheer for her praise for Biden.

‘Mr. President, thank you for uniting and inspiring a vision of a stronger, fairer and safer future for all of our children. Your extraordinary leadership has made this glorious day possible,” Pelosi said, followed by a moment of silence from the crowd.

“That’s a round of applause,” she continued, signaling the crowd to cheer.

It comes as Democrats try to sell Biden’s work to curb inflation, which fell in August after hitting a record high of 9.1 percent in June.

The moment was reminiscent of Jeb Bush’s infamous “please clap” moment, where the hopeful GOP president begged a crowd of unenthusiastic supporters to cheer him on during his failed 2016 campaign.

As Pelosi suffered her own flop on Tuesday, Senate Leader Chuck Schumer stood by her side to play out the awkward moment.

After asking the crowd to cheer, Pelosi said, “And let’s salute Leader Schumer.” [and] his colleagues in the Senate for their extraordinary leadership and success in bringing this bill to the table.”

Schumer replied, “That’s a line of applause!”

The moment was part of Democrats’ round of victory over the Inflation Reduction Act, intended to… strengthen democrats‘ ahead of the November election and remind voters of the work Biden has done to alleviate it cost of living for Americans.

President Joe Biden’s victory round for his bill on climate change and prescription drug prices ran into a stumbling block on Tuesday as he celebrated its passage into the White House as the stock market experienced its biggest tumble in two years.

Wall Street’s major stock indices fell sharply at the opening bell on Tuesday as the latest inflation data fueled fears the Fed would continue its aggressive path of rate hikes

More than a thousand people were crammed onto the South Lawn on the hot sunny day. Democratic members of Congress, union officials and Biden supporters attended to cheer on the president.

But the downward spiral of the markets and the inflation rate for August cast clouds on the event, and Biden himself had a bit of a stumbling block.

He had taken off his jacket on the 80-degree day and tossed it on the stage floor, but then he stepped on it.

He spoke of his legislative victory when it happened: “This extraordinary story is being written in America today by this administration as I step over my coat.”

He stopped to pick it up. “Good thing my mom isn’t here,” he joked as the crowd laughed.

President Joe Biden (2-R), US Vice President Kamala Harris (R), First Lady Jill Biden (2-L) and Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff (L) attend a celebration of the Inflation Reduction Act

Biden in his comments chided Republicans for not voting for the bill.

“I think Republicans could and should have joined this bill as well,” Biden said. ‘After all, with this bill, families saved the costs of reducing inflation at the kitchen table.’

He also criticized Donald Trump’s tax cut, though he didn’t mention the former president’s name: “Under my predecessor, there was a $2 trillion tax cut, which was not paid a cent and benefited mostly the richest 1% of Americans. people and the biggest companies,” he said.

Ahead of the big event, news came that prices rose 0.1 percent in August from the previous month, despite falling gas costs. However, food prices rose, as did monthly rents.

It was unwelcome news for the Biden administration and a sign that the Federal Reserve will continue to raise interest rates, pushing up mortgage rates, auto loans and credit card rates.

Inflation in August stood at 8.3 percent, down from 8.5 percent in July and 9.1 percent in June. Still, economists had hoped for a steeper decline. The stock market collapsed on the news: the Dow fell more than 500 points, the S&P and Nasdaq fell 2 percent.

August’s inflation rate of 8.3% was down from a 40-year high of 9.1% in June and 8.5% in July, but showed that inflation is still high and well above its target. the 2% Fed

The Biden administration has repeatedly touted that gas prices have fallen in recent months — after reaching more than $5 a gallon in some parts of the country.

But August inflation data was the driving force behind food prices, which soared at lightning speed. The price of groceries was 13.5 percent higher than last year, the largest annual increase since February 1979.

Republicans attacked Republican National Committee chairman Ronna McDaniel, arguing that Americans “can’t afford” Biden as president.

Families just can’t afford Biden and the Democrats. Voters know that the Democrats’ reckless spending got us into this mess and the only way to clean it up is to vote those politicians out. As Biden and Democrats take an out-of-touch victory round today, Americans are struggling to fill their grocery carts,” she said in a statement.

The costs of services – such as eating out or having childcare – are also rising.

In addition, Americans are also paying more per month for rent as more people are shying away from buying homes because of high mortgage rates, reducing the number of available rental properties.