<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday dodged a question about whether President Joe Biden should be re-elected in 2024.

“I’m not going to get involved in politics over whether the president should run or not,” the House top Democrat told reporters during her weekly news conference.

Before refusing to back another Biden run outright, she said, “President Biden is the President of the United States.”

He has done our country a great service. He defeated Donald Trump. Let’s not forget that,’ she continued. “If you care about the water we breathe, the water we drink, our children’s education, jobs for their families, pensions for their seniors – any subject you can name.”

Pelosi is the latest Democrat to hedge over whether the current resident of the Oval Office should appear at the top of the ticket two years from now.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday dodged a question about whether President Joe Biden should be re-elected in 2024.

Pelosi is the latest Democrat to question whether Biden, photographed Thursday at the UN General Assembly, should be on top in two years.

Only Democratic Rep. Dean Phillips has said Biden won’t be allowed to run again, but Ohio Senate hopeful Tim Ryan, currently a member of the House, recently said both parties needed fresh blood.

Biden is 79, while former President Donald Trump — who has hinted he might be able to run again — is 74.

“My hunch is that we need new leadership across the board — Democrats, Republicans, I think it’s time for a generational switch,” Ryan said earlier this month.

Ryan later appeared at an event in Ohio headlined by the President.

“The president said from the very beginning that he would be a bridge to the next generation, which is basically what I said,” Ryan told the White House Pole, clarifying his earlier comments.

When asked if Biden should run again, he replied, “That’s up to him.”

Rep. Debbie Dingell made a similar statement when NBC’s Kristen Wilker pressed Meet the Press Now last month.

“If he wants to run, let’s see what he’s going to do,” Dingell said.

During Biden’s tour of the Detroit Auto Show last week, Dingell gave a more enthusiastic response.

“I’m going to tell you, if he runs, we’ll all support him,” she said, jumping in when reporters asked Democratic Governor of Michigan, Gretchen Whitmer, who is running for reelection, if Biden should run in 2024.

Whitner laughed and replied, “I’m not having that conversation.”

sen. Debbie Stabenow was specifically asked if he should run for president.

Instead, she replied that she would support Biden if he decides to flee.

“There’s no doubt about that, if President Biden is back in the game, count me in,” Stabenow said.