Nancy Pelosi is BOOED during surprise visit to New York City festival

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was booed onstage during a surprise appearance at a music festival in New York City.

Pelosi, 82, was attending the Global Citizen’s music festival in Central Park on Saturday night with her husband, Paul, when Indian actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas invited the Democrat onstage.

While the House Speaker discussed plans in Congress to cut carbon emissions, members of the public could be heard booing Pelosi.

“It’s Nancy Pelosi,” a member of the audience who taped the incident was heard saying, surprised to see the US representative there. “Why does everyone care?”

Before taking the stage, many eyes were on the House Speaker when she met celebrities during one of her first major public outings after Paul’s conviction for drink-driving.

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (left) was booed on stage at the Global Citizens Festival Saturday night after being introduced by Indian actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas (right), the wife of singer Nick Jonas

Audience members were confused by the surprise appearance when they booed Pelosi during her speech on Congress’s commitment to cut carbon emissions

Pelosi appeared to be following the cues from the cheering crowd and agreed to keep her comments brief and continued

Amid the cheers, Pelosi could be heard trying to thank the crowd for their support for the environment, while praising America’s latest plan to cut carbon pollution by 40% by 2030.

“As the speaker of the house, I’m here to thank you for your dazzling advocacy, entrepreneurial mindset and determination as citizens of the world,” she said.

Pelosi looked like she understood the mixed reaction of the audience to her and agreed to keep her comments short and let the concert go ahead.

“Let’s go,” we heard several hecklers yell as the Democrat left the stage.

Although the audience at the festival seemed disinterested in Pelosi’s appearance, her surprising guest spot received a lot of attention for several reasons.

Saturday’s event was one of the first public outings for the Pelosis since Paul, 82, was sentenced to three days in a California jail last month for crashing his Porsche while driving over the limit.

Before she took the stage, many eyes were on the House Speaker as it was one of her first major public outings following the conviction of her husband, Paul, for drink-driving.

Paul Pelosi spoke his words and reeked of alcohol when he was arrested by police on May 28 after crashing his Porsche. He is pictured on his booking photo

Paul was arrested in Napa Valley on May 28 after driving a stop sign in his 2021 Porsche and driving a jeep shortly after 10 p.m. after a drunken dinner.

He then failed a field sobriety test and had a blood alcohol level of 0.08 percent.

Paul was also found to have traces of drugs in his system, uttering his words and reeking of alcohol when he was picked up by the police.

Despite his crimes, he was not banned from driving and instead has to fit a special device in his car that requires him to take a breath test before the ignition starts.

Officers said he was in the front seat of the car, had failed a field sobriety test and that his eyes appeared “red and watery.”

“He was unsteady on his legs, his speech was slurred and he had a strong smell of alcoholic drink coming from his breath,” the arrest report said.

Photos of the scene showed the massive amount of damage caused by the crash

Pelosi was seen unsteady on his feet as he got out of his Porsche

A hazy and shaky Pelosi was seen above in the immediate aftermath of his drunken car accident in May this year

Paul was also seen in the background of some of the photos, looking much more down-to-earth than in his May mugshot, where he appeared glassy-eyed.

At the time of the crash, Nancy Pelosi was on official business in Rhode Island and quickly distanced himself from the incident.

Paul had been to dinner with friends prior to the crash and was driving back to his palatial vineyard home.

At the time of the crash, he was trying to cross State Road 29 — a busy highway connecting Napa and Calistoga — when he collided with a 2014 jeep driven by Jesus Lopez, 48.

At the time of the crash on May 28, Pelosi was attempting to cross 29 State Road — a busy highway connecting Napa and Calistoga — when he collided with a 2014 jeep driven by Jesus Lopez at 10:22 p.m. He had set out with Nancy from Walnut Lane, five miles south of his house

The development comes after DailyMail.com revealed that Pelosi was involved in a crash that killed his brother David when he was 16. Pelosi’s accident made the news at the time. The San Francisco Examiner reported it on page 6 of its Feb. 23, 1957 issue, stating that David had warned Paul to slow down

Earlier this year, DailyMail.com revealed that Pelosi has a history of driving incidents and was involved in an accident that killed his brother David when he was 16.

According to a 1957 report in the San Francisco Examiner, Pelosi, then a sophomore in high school, picked up 19-year-old David from a friend’s house at 12:30 p.m. and the brothers decided to go for a “joy ride.” ‘

The fatal crash happened shortly after 2:40 a.m. near the Crystal Springs Dam just outside San Mateo and David was trapped under the car where he was choked by his neck brace.

Although a coroner’s jury later dismissed the charges of manslaughter against Pelosi, a patrol quoted in contemporary news reports said David told his brother to slow down seconds before the crash.

He said, “This is a bad stretch – better slow down,” as they approached a tight bend at the Crystal Springs Dam on Skyline Highway – now California State Route 35.

Paul told Patrolman Thomas Ganley that he tried to slow down by shifting in the gearshift car, but lost control.

“The car swerved across the road, bounced back off a small embankment, climbed another meter 20 feet, flipped and flipped at the same time, and ended up on the shoulder upside down with both youths below,” the researcher reported.

David, a freshman at the College of San Mateo, was dead on arrival at the hospital.

Paul Pelosi married Nancy D’Alesandro on September 7, 1963 at Mary Our Queen Cathedral in Baltimore

The paper said David had likely been strangled by a brace he was wearing to support a fractured neck he sustained while diving in shallow water in Lake Tahoe.

The San Mateo Times reported that Ganley and another officer, Jack Rakestraw, noted that David’s braces were “tight against his neck.”

“They jacked up the car to relieve the pressure, but the boy was apparently already dead,” the Times reported.

Paul Pelosi broke his collarbone in the crash and got trapped under the car for a while. He managed to free himself and called for help.

More recently, Pelosi has been quoted twice – both times in 2011 – once for running a red light and once for swiping the centerline while driving.

The fatal accident happened six years before Paul married Nancy D’Alesandro, the daughter of a former mayor of Baltimore.

She took his last name and was elected to Congress in 1987, becoming the first female speaker of the United States House of Representatives.