Nancy Pelosi Arrives in Taiwan, Drawing a Sharp Response From Beijing

TAIPEI, Taiwan — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived in Taiwan on Tuesday, brushing aside personal warnings from the Biden administration about the risk that her high-profile diplomatic visit could spark another crisis in Asia and immediately triggering a sharp response from the Chinese government .

A US military plane carrying Ms. Pelosi landed in Taipei late at night after weeks of speculation about her travel plans. Her decision to proceed with the trip — shrouded in official secrecy until the last minute — makes her the top congressional official to come to the disputed island in a quarter of a century and sets a tense stalemate with China that US officials said would may lead to a more aggressive military stance.

“America’s solidarity with Taiwan’s 23 million people is more important than ever today as the world faces a choice between autocracy and democracy,” she said in a statement issued when she was greeted by Joseph Wu, Taiwan’s foreign minister. Affairs, adding that the visit did not contradict United States policy on Taiwan.