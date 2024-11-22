Nancy Mace’s stunning takedown of a rainbow flag-waving protester who stormed the Georgetown conference

Nancy Mace issued a brutal verbal rant against a transgender activist who confronted the congresswoman about her campaign to ban transgender women from using women’s bathrooms on Capitol Hill.

Mace, a Republican from South Carolina, caused an uproar in DC this week after demanding that Delaware Democrat Sarah McBride not be allowed into women’s facilities around Congress.

McBride, the first transgender person elected to Congress, agreed to follow the rules after House Speaker Mike Johnson approved Mace’s proposal.

Mace attended the Summit on the Future of the Internet on Thursday, hosted by Project Liberty at Georgetown University. The congresswoman started talking about the backlash she’s received over the introduction of the resolution that bans people like McBride from “using sex facilities other than those that correspond to their biological sex.”

That’s when Evan Greer, a left-wing activist, musician, writer and transgender woman from Boston, chose to confront her.

She asked Mace, “We have seen dozens of transgender people die this year because of the hate and lies you spread. Is this the future of the internet we want?’

To scattered applause, Greer continued to speak for Mace, asking, “Are we building an internet with freedom of speech for all or just for the privileged few? Will you stand up for the lives of transgender people? Black and brown people? Are we fighting for justice or are we fighting for big tech?’

Mace shrugged after Greer was removed and joked, “God loves him, I love him, but his penis won’t be in my bathroom.”

Even at the nonpartisan Project Liberty conference, the joke drew some boos from the assembled audience.

Mace later explained in a post on And all because I don’t want men to see women undressing in the locker room.’

Greer responded on social media shortly afterwards: “I stood up and spoke the truth. I didn’t “rush the stage” as anyone can see in the video you posted. You have done absolutely nothing in your career to address the harm and censorship of Big Tech. You’re too busy obsessing over other people’s genitals. Find a hobby

She has been praised for her music and activism by left-wing radicals such as Howard Zinn and Rage Against the Machine guitarist Tom Morello and leads the far-left activist group Fight For the Future.

“I couldn’t remain silent while an elected official who spreads hate and lies that get transgender people killed pretends to care about the future of the internet. So I spoke at Rep. Nancy Mace’s speech at the Project Liberty Summit and I would do it again,” she added.

She later posted a video on Instagram criticizing Project Liberty for going against its stated mission by featuring Mace.

Earlier Wednesday, Mace, who is campaigning to unseat transgender elected Rep. Sarah McBride from using women’s restrooms indicates she is open to meeting with the Delaware Democrat.

The Democratic representative-elect is the first openly trans politician elected to Congress and is the highest-ranking elected trans politician in the country’s history.

Mace has said that her PTSD from sexual assault prompted her to ban McBride from entering the women’s restrooms and locker rooms.

And Speaker Mike Johnson agreed, ruling that lawmakers should only use restrooms of their “biological gender.”

Mace has posted videos calling McBride a man, repeatedly talking about their genitals and criticizing transgenderism.

Despite all that, Mace said she would be interested in meeting with the new Democratic lawmaker.

“I have always been willing to work with anyone who wants to work with me,” she told DailyMail.com when pressed about her openness to speaking to McBride.

Although the conciliatory offer was short-lived, Mace began to attack the Democrat relentlessly.

“I voted for the Respect for Marriage Act not once, but twice. I have sponsored and supported civil liberties protections for LGBTQ people, but that is not what this is about.”

“This is about someone’s dick being in the bathroom or being in the locker room with women, and we’re already vulnerable as it is,” Mace added.

Earlier this week, Mace introduced a bill that would force House members and staff to use the bathrooms that correspond to their biological gender.

In concrete terms, the measure would mean that McBride, who was born as a man, would have to use the men’s facilities.

The Capitol’s top security officer, the Sergeant at Arms, would be tasked with enforcing the policy.

Speaker Mike Johnson expressed support for the measure later in the week.

“All sex facilities in the Capitol and House of Representatives office buildings – such as restrooms, locker rooms and locker rooms – are reserved for persons of that biological sex,” Johnson said in a statement on Wednesday.

“It is important to note that each member office has its own private restroom, and unisex restrooms are available throughout the Capitol,” he continued. ‘Women deserve only women’s spaces.’

Also on Wednesday, Mace doubled down on her original proposal, which would extend only to the Capitol Hill complex, by introducing further legislation to expand the biological sex toilet rule to all federal properties.

The South Carolinian also said she has drafted more trans-related legislation, which she will debut in December after the recess.

Democrats, meanwhile, are outraged by the Republican Party’s measures and rhetoric.

“What Nancy Mace and what Chairman Johnson are doing puts all women and girls at risk,” Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., told reporters late Wednesday.

‘Because if you ask them, what is your plan to enforce this? They don’t come up with an answer.’

“What it inevitably leads to is women and girls being primed for abuse because people want to check their genitals and suspect who is transgender and who is cis and who is doing what,” AOC argued.