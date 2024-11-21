Nancy Mace makes stunning admission about transgender MP Sarah McBride after toilet ban

Rep. Nancy Mace, who is campaigning to ban transgender Rep.-elect Sarah McBride from using women’s restrooms, indicated she is open to meeting with the Delaware Democrat.

Mace, a South Carolina Republican, caused an uproar on Capitol Hill this week after demanding that McBride not be allowed into women’s facilities around Congress.

The Democratic representative-elect is the first openly trans politician elected to Congress and is the highest-ranking elected trans politician in the country’s history.

Mace has said that her PTSD from sexual assault prompted her to ban McBride from entering the women’s restrooms and locker rooms.

And Speaker Mike Johnson agreed, ruling that lawmakers should only use restrooms of their “biological gender.”

Mace has posted videos calling McBride a man, repeatedly talking about their genitals and criticizing transgenderism.

Despite all that, Mace said she would be interested in meeting with the new Democratic lawmaker.

“I have always been willing to work with anyone who wants to work with me,” she told DailyMail.com when pressed about her openness to speaking to McBride.

Although the conciliatory offer was short-lived, Mace began to attack the Democrat relentlessly.

Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., told DailyMail.com she is open to working with Rep.-elect Sarah McBride after introducing bills that would force the Democrat to use men’s restrooms and locker rooms.

Delaware Democratic Rep.-elect Sarah McBride is the highest-ranking elected trans politician in American history

Representative Nancy Mace speaks to reporters as she leaves a House Republican Caucus meeting on Capitol Hill on November 19, 2024 in Washington, DC. With Rep.-elect Sarah McBride set to join the House of Representatives as the first openly transgender member of Congress, Mace has introduced a resolution to ban transgender women from using female bathrooms in the Capitol.

“I voted for the Respect for Marriage Act not once, but twice. I have sponsored and supported civil liberties protections for LGBTQ people, but that is not what this is about.”

“This is about someone’s dick being in the bathroom or being in the locker room with women, and we’re already vulnerable as it is,” Mace added.

Earlier this week, Mace introduced a bill that would force House members and staff to use the bathrooms that correspond to their biological gender.

In concrete terms, the measure would mean that McBride, who was born as a man, would have to use the men’s facilities.

The Capitol’s top security officer, the Sergeant at Arms, would be tasked with enforcing the policy.

“Just the idea of ​​a man sitting in a locker room with me as a sexual assault survivor sends me over the edge, and I’m just not going to tolerate it,” Mace said Thursday.

“And I’m really proud of the women and girls who feel the courage and bravery to stand up and shout from the rooftops that this is not okay.”

“There’s a big difference between being pro-civil liberties and then being pro-women,” Mace continued. ‘Women have rights and we are not going to erase them.’

McBride will be the first openly transgender person to serve in Congress

Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., pointedly told a reporter Tuesday that she is proposing a measure that would limit transgender people’s bathroom options to protect women

Speaker Mike Johnson expressed support for the measure later in the week.

“All sex facilities in the Capitol and House of Representatives office buildings – such as restrooms, locker rooms and locker rooms – are reserved for persons of that biological sex,” Johnson said in a statement on Wednesday.

“It is important to note that each member office has its own private restroom, and unisex restrooms are available throughout the Capitol,” he continued. ‘Women deserve only women’s spaces.’

Also on Wednesday, Mace doubled down on her original proposal, which would extend only to the Capitol Hill complex, by introducing further legislation to expand the biological sex toilet rule to all federal properties.

The South Carolinian also said she has drafted more trans-related legislation, which she will debut in December after the recess.

Democrats, meanwhile, are outraged by the Republican Party’s measures and rhetoric.

“What Nancy Mace and what Chairman Johnson are doing puts all women and girls at risk,” Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., told reporters late Wednesday.

‘Because if you ask them, what is your plan to enforce this? They don’t come up with an answer.’

“What it inevitably leads to is women and girls being primed for abuse because people want to check their genitals and suspect who is transgender and who is cis and who is doing what,” AOC argued.