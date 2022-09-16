Namibian cheetahs head to India, 70 years after local extinction

The cheetah is the fastest land animal on Earth.



Eight Namibian cheetahs were flown to India on Friday as part of an ambitious project to reintroduce the big cats after they were threatened with extinction there decades ago, officials and veterinarians said.

The wild cheetahs were transported by road from a wildlife park north of the Namibian capital Windhoek to board a chartered Boeing 747 called “Cat plane” for an 11-hour flight.

They will be personally welcomed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, his 72nd birthday.

He will swing open the gates of Kuno National Park, a new sanctuary for the cats, 320 kilometers (200 miles) south of Delhi.

The 750-square-kilometer (290 sq mi) protected park was chosen as the home for its abundant prey and grasslands.

The project is the world’s first intercontinental translocation of cheetahs, the world’s fastest land animal, according to India’s High Commissioner to Namibia, Prashant Agrawal.

“This is a historic, global first. Game-changing,” he told AFP. “We are all the more excited because it is happening in the 75th year of Indian independence”.

Critics have warned that the Namibian cheetahs may struggle to adapt to Indian habitat and clash with the significant number of leopards already present.

But the organizers are unfazed.

“Cheetahs are very adaptable and (I) assume they will adapt well to this environment. So I don’t have much to worry about,” says Dr. Laurie Marker, founder of the Namibia-based charity Cheetah Conservation Fund (CCF), which has been at the center of project logistics.

The project has been in the works for more than a decade. The first discussion started in the 1990s, she told AFP.

India was once home to the Asiatic cheetah, but was declared extinct there in 1952. The critically endangered subspecies, which once roamed the Middle East, Central Asia and India, is now found in Iran in very small numbers.

New Delhi has been working on reintroducing the animals since 2020 after the Supreme Court announced that African cheetahs, another subspecies, could be housed in a “carefully chosen location” on an experimental basis.

The five females and three males, between two and five and a half years old, are each given a satellite collar.

They are a donation from the government of Namibia, one of the few countries in Africa where the beautiful creature survives in the wild.

Negotiations are underway for a similar move from South Africa, a government official told AFP on Friday, with vets suggesting 12 cats could be moved.

Cheetahs became extinct in India mainly due to habitat loss and the hunt for their distinctive spotted coats.

It is widely believed that an Indian prince, Maharaja Ramanuj Pratap Singh Deo, killed the last three recorded cheetahs in India in the late 1940s.

Cheetahs, one of the oldest of the big cat species, with ancestry dating back about 8.5 million years, once roamed Asia and Africa in large numbers, CCF said.

But today there are only about 7,000 left, mostly in the African savannas.

The cheetah is listed globally as “vulnerable” on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List of Threatened Species.

In North Africa and Asia it is “critically endangered”.

Their survival is mainly threatened by declining natural habitat and loss of prey from human hunting, the development of land for other uses and climate change.

African cheetahs soon spotted in India thanks to deal with Namibia

© 2022 AFP