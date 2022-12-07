Nameberry: These are the seven ‘unique’ baby name trends you need to know about for 2023

Experts have rounded up the seven “unique” baby name trends for your little one for 2023, and there’s not an Oliver, Noah, Charlotte, or Olivia in sight.

The teams at parenting websites Nameberry and The Bump said there will be seven different themes for baby boy and girl monikers over the next 12 months.

These include a return to retro names, names with a sci-fi influence, and monikers inspired by the colors blue and green.

But one of the most interesting trends is the “4-2-i formula,” meaning names with four letters, two syllables, and ending in “i” like Indi.

1. TREND ONE: MAXIMALISM

According to The memothe first baby name trend you can expect to see in a nursery near you is the “maximalism” trend.

Names that fall under this category include such monikers as Amadeus, Cleopatra, Magnus, Oberon, Ophelia, Persephone, Venus, Wolfgang, and Zebedee.

“These are names that energize confident protagonists,” says The Memo.

The names mark a clear shift away from Marie Kondo and minimalism, and a return to grandeur inspired by TV shows like Bridgerton and House of Dragons.

If you want to find a unique option, The Memo recommends looking at mythology, legends, history, fantasy, literature, and “even anime.”

2. TREND TWO: RETRO

The second baby name trend that will be big in 2023 are retro names like Arlo, Bobbie, Frankie, Laurel, Lou, Max, Miller, Sandy, Scottie, Sloane, and Teddy.

“This is the return of the ’80s names. Are you surprised? Kate Bush is back at number one. Kitchens are green again. Yes, Stranger Things is largely responsible,” The Memo wrote.

If you want to give your new baby a retro name in 2023, experts advise looking at your parent’s circle of friends and carefully considering each of their names.

It’s worth remembering that traditional boy and girl names don’t apply now either, with the experts saying “grandpa names” like Lenny, Lou, Clarke, Ozzie and Rudy now work just as well for baby girls as they do for baby boys.

3. TREND THREE: GOLD PLATED

The third trend that is going to be big is the trend for ‘gold plated’ names inspired by gold, brightness, opulence and the sun.

Think Apollo, Aurelia, Eos, Goldie, Lucien, Orla, Phoebe, Sunny and Zora for this theme.

If you’re considering a gilded name in 2023, think about sun adjectives and name accordingly.

4. TREND FOUR: SCI-FI COWBOY

When it comes to “sci-fi cowboy” inspired names, more is more.

The memo said that the popular TV show Yellowstone contributed to the fame of sci-fi cowboy names like Dutton and Ennis.

Now there are even more options – including Beck, Brando, Dallas, Foster, Jones, Llloyd, Royal, Steele, Wilder and Zane.

One of the more unusual trends for the next 12 months is the “4-2-i” formula, meaning names are made up of four letters, two syllables, and end in “i” (stock image)

5. TREND FIVE: 4-2-i

One of the more unusual trends for the next 12 months is the “4-2-i” formula.

“These names are constructed with a very specific formula: four letters, two syllables, and ending in “i,” the memo outlined.

Names that fall into this category include Avni, Bibi, Gigi, Indi, Kali, Lumi, Mari, Mimi, Rafi, Suki, Yuki, and Zuri.

The reason why these names are becoming more and more popular, the experts said, is because they are simultaneously unusual but recognizable and unlikely to be shortened.

They also have a ‘cultural transience’ meaning they work in many languages ​​and different cultures.

6. TREND SIX: ATTACHMENTS

Sixth on the trend list is the rise of adjectives as names.

Think Brave, Celestian, Epic, Glorious, Heavenly, True, Stellar, Wild and Zealous.

While this is mostly a celebrity trend right now, the experts predict it will go mainstream by 2023.

Examples of celebrity names include the names of the Kardashian/Jenner clan, Reign, Stormi, and True, and Jessica Hart’s son, Glorious.

The top 10 girls names in Australia in 2022 1. Island (1,539 times) 2.Charlotte (1,508 times) 3.Olivia (1,491 times) 4. Amelia (1,399 times) 5. Av (1,314 times) 6. Mia (1,245 times) 7. Grace (1,216 times) 8. Willow (1,076 times) 9. Mathilda (1,062 times) 10. Ella (1,003 times)

The top 10 boy names in Australia in 2022 1. Oliver (2,263 times) 2. Noah (1,980 times) 3.Jack (1,501 times) 4. Henry (1,469 times) 5. William (1,457 times) 6. Leo (1,365 times) 7.Charlie (1,288 times) 8. Theodore (1,205 times) 9. Luke (1,171 times) 10. Thugranny (1,154 times)

7. TREND SEVEN: BLUE/GREEN

Finally, in 2023, parents will give their children names inspired by blue and green.

Examples include Azure, Bluebell, Caspian, Cielo, Cyan, Emerald, Forest, Indigo, Ivy, Moss, Ocean, River, Sage, Sky, and Wave.

“Blue and Green are calming, peaceful names that hopefully manifest a child of similar character,” the memo outlined.

If you like the ocean or nature, they might be just right for your child.

The ‘rising star’ names will be trending in 2023 *Alden *archie * Elio * Everest * Cosmo *linus * Omri * Sayer *Savage * Yuna * Sunday * Where

The ‘rising star’ names will be trending in 2023 *Billie *Breland * Celest *Halston *Jolene *Louis * Luxury * Marigold * Noah *Romy * Rose Source: name berry

Previously, Nameberry shared the 23 “rising star” names that will make it big in 2023.

At the top of the list was the boy name Alden, but many Nameberry experts said it works for both a girl and a baby boy.

“I’ve seen quite a few parents consider this handsome name lately — mostly for their sons, but it could easily work for a girl, too,” Nameberry said.

Similarly, the pundits highlighted Archie as an increasingly popular choice, thanks in no small part to the influence of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s eldest son.

One of the growing baby name trends of recent years is to give girls boyish nicknames such as Charlie and Frankie, which is why the name Billie for a girl will be big in 2023.

The Nameberry experts said traditional boy names, including Noah and Halston, will be big for little girls next year.

Rounding out the list were some more traditional options, including Celeste, Louise, and Rose, as well as more modern picks like Tru, Romy, and Wilde.